Keurig, Nespresso coffee makers get massive discounts at Best Buy

By

Coffee and Java lovers have more options at their disposal than ever before, from single-serve machines that make just one cup at a time, to pro-grade machines that make divine beverages. There are usually a bunch of Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals available, too! You’ll find a lot of great machines in both of those guides!

Of course, Best Buy is also hosting a wonderful sale on Keurig and Nespresso machines right now. You can get the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $20 off, or $80 with free shipping. Also, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle is $75 off, or $175 total with free shipping. You can read more about those machines, and deals, below!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – $80, was $100

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black (1)

Available in a bunch of colors — most of which are on sale — the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker is designed to brew a single 6-ounce to 12-ounce cup of coffee at a time. It takes K-Cup Pods and has built-in cord storage in the back, which makes it pretty easy to transport on a quick trip or vacation. You can always brew a delicious cup of coffee, no matter where you go. Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $20 off of $100, bringing the total price to $80 with free shipping. Grab the deal while it’s live!

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle with Aeroccino3 – $175, was $250

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle by Breville

The Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is an espresso maker first, with a built-in Aeroccino3 milk frother to offer delicious toppings to your favorite coffees. Usually, the VertuoPlus doesn’t come with that frother, so this bundle is a must-have for espresso enthusiasts. It has a 19-bar pressure pump, a fully removable water tank that’s easy to fill and clean, and comes with a small welcome pack of usable coffee pods. Best Buy is currently offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle for $75 off of $250, so you can grab it for $175 with free shipping.

More coffee maker deals available now

Want to see what other coffee makers are on sale? We don’t blame you, so we rounded up all of the best ones for you below. Check them out!

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Sboly 8-cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

$49 $79
Brew up to 8 cups of coffee with this 24-hour programmable coffee maker. Built-in filtration so you don't have to buy filters and the stainless steel thermal carafe keep the brew hot for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

$200 $230
The perfect brewer for any occasion. This machine lets you brew a cup and a carafe of your favorite coffee varieties, perfect for solo moments or when you’re hosting friends.
Buy at Target

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy
ONLY 5 LEFT

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$59 $90
Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has a 36-ounce water reservoir so you won't have to refill for every cup. Brew multiple cup sizes.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig K-Classic, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 10 oz. Brew Sizes

$80 $90
Whether your morning calls for a lot of caffeine or a little, this coffee machine brews 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. And it has a large water reservoir so you don't have to keep refilling it.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

