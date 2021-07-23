Coffee and Java lovers have more options at their disposal than ever before, from single-serve machines that make just one cup at a time, to pro-grade machines that make divine beverages. There are usually a bunch of Keurig deals, and Nespresso deals available, too! You’ll find a lot of great machines in both of those guides!

Of course, Best Buy is also hosting a wonderful sale on Keurig and Nespresso machines right now. You can get the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $20 off, or $80 with free shipping. Also, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle is $75 off, or $175 total with free shipping. You can read more about those machines, and deals, below!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – $80, was $100

Available in a bunch of colors — most of which are on sale — the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker is designed to brew a single 6-ounce to 12-ounce cup of coffee at a time. It takes K-Cup Pods and has built-in cord storage in the back, which makes it pretty easy to transport on a quick trip or vacation. You can always brew a delicious cup of coffee, no matter where you go. Best Buy is offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $20 off of $100, bringing the total price to $80 with free shipping. Grab the deal while it’s live!

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle with Aeroccino3 – $175, was $250

The Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe is an espresso maker first, with a built-in Aeroccino3 milk frother to offer delicious toppings to your favorite coffees. Usually, the VertuoPlus doesn’t come with that frother, so this bundle is a must-have for espresso enthusiasts. It has a 19-bar pressure pump, a fully removable water tank that’s easy to fill and clean, and comes with a small welcome pack of usable coffee pods. Best Buy is currently offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle for $75 off of $250, so you can grab it for $175 with free shipping.

