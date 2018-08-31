The Best Labor Day sales on women’s apparel and accessories

Share

Labor Day is upon us once again and you know what that means — no more white clothing, people. Just kidding! No one pays attention to that silly fashion rule anymore, but we definitely do pay attention to all the sales going on throughout the weekend. We’re here to help you make sense of it all by picking out the ones we think you should be browsing.

Instead of the usual best of summer clearance picks, we picked out items that can take you from summer’s end all the way through autumn to really maximize your savings. Without further ado, scroll on to see what you should be adding to cart. If you’re looking for Labor Day sales for men, check out all the menswear and gear we have picked out.

J.Crew sale

J.Crew is always a great shop for business casual and off-duty pieces. From now through September 3, they’re offering an extra 30 percent off sitewide, 50 percent for sale items, plus another 10 percent off your entire purchase when you use the code BIGSALE at checkout. J. Crew can be a bit pricey when filling your cart with full-price items, so now’s a great time of the year to stock up on some pieces.

Columbia sale

Oregon-based sportswear brand Columbia (they’re practically a neighbor of ours) is hosting a 25 percent off sale until September 3. For the outdoor enthusiast, this sale is a good time to stock up on some basic pieces like beanies, layering T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts for the upcoming cool weather. But it’s an even better time to grab a puffer vest or quilted jacket if you’ve been eyeing one or looking to replace one.

Kate Spade sale

Anyone who’s seen a Kate Spade purse can see why the brand remains popular with those who want to make a statement. From now until September 5, use promo code ONEOFAKIND to get an extra 30 percent off sale items including Kate Spade wallets, purses, scarves and accessories.

The North Face sale

For me, the difference between The North Face and Columbia is the style factor. If stylish outdoor sportswear is your jam, you should definitely be taking advantage of The North Face’s 25-percent-off sale, which features deals on jackets, hoodies, and more.

Shopbop sale

Shopbop’s sale is the online stop you need to make if you’re looking to add some contemporary accessories and pieces from up-and-coming labels to your collection. Shop their sale at up to 70 percent off and you and your wallet will be two happy little campers.

Macy’s sale

You have until September 3 to get an extra 10 to 20 percent off with promo code WKND during Macy’s Labor Day sale event, which covers everything from home goods to footwear. One great thing about Macy’s is that you can find some awesome buys, especially in terms of home goods, if you’re willing to sift through their inventory. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find pieces for your closet, so I went shopping around for you.

Calvin Klein sale

One of the big-name brands in the ’90s, Calvin Klein is definitely back again. Though their streetwear pieces have more exposure, they also boast some cool pieces for work. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales I’ve seen out there value-wise, with 40 percent off all full-price apparel, 25 percent off select underwear, and a 80 percent off clearance items. You don’t even need a code, simply it add to your cart and check out.

