Lenovo’s best work-from-home laptop is insanely cheap today

The July 4 long weekend is a great time to take off from work, but when you return, how amazing would it be to start fresh with one of the new computers in these laptop deals? In fact, right now, at Staples, you can get Lenovo’s best work-from-home laptop for $100 off. The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 Notebook is only $700, down from its regular price of $800. That’s insanely cheap!

The standout feature of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is its 14-inch touch display, which you can bend to adjust the functionality of your new laptop. This adds an element of versatility not available in standard Notebooks. You can set it up like a regular Notebook, of course, but it also folds, so it can act like a tablet — wonderful for creative projects but also great for reading and streaming. It can also be folded back onto itself, creating a tent, which can be another great way to employ your laptop during travel or while collaborating with friends or coworkers. There’s also a Stand mode, which is ideal for viewing content like your favorite TV shows as well as work presentations.

Once we get inside, things look no less impressive. It’s powered by a 2.4Ghz Intel i5 processor processor with up to 4.2GHz speed and 8MB of cache memory. This is backed up by 12GB of RAM to ensure that major programs — like editing software and the newest games — will run fast and smoothly. Lenovo didn’t skimp on disk space either, offering a massive 512GB of solid-state drive storage, which will make sure your files are saved quickly and securely. Intel Iris Xe graphics provide great looks to all your games and photo editing, and there’s a backlit keyboard, which is never not helpful. Add to this Bluetooth 5.0, a top-tier Wi-Fi setup, and Windows 10, and you have one solid machine.

A final standout feature of this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: Its 52.5 Wh lithium polymer battery lasts up to 11 hours, which is really the most you can expect from a laptop that costs less than $1,000. That’s enough battery for all-day use between charges; you won’t ever worry about running out of battery when you leave your home for the day with this laptop in your bag.

A laptop’s practicality can rest on its versatility, and it’s hard to find a laptop with more uses, not to mention the speed and power to make the most of them, than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Right now, at Staples, it’s down to $700. That’s $100 off its regular price of $800 — a steal!

