  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Lenovo’s best work-from-home laptop is insanely cheap today

By
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 in tent mode.

The July 4 long weekend is a great time to take off from work, but when you return, how amazing would it be to start fresh with one of the new computers in these laptop deals? In fact, right now, at Staples, you can get Lenovo’s best work-from-home laptop for $100 off. The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 Notebook is only $700, down from its regular price of $800. That’s insanely cheap!

The standout feature of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is its 14-inch touch display, which you can bend to adjust the functionality of your new laptop. This adds an element of versatility not available in standard Notebooks. You can set it up like a regular Notebook, of course, but it also folds, so it can act like a tablet — wonderful for creative projects but also great for reading and streaming. It can also be folded back onto itself, creating a tent, which can be another great way to employ your laptop during travel or while collaborating with friends or coworkers. There’s also a Stand mode, which is ideal for viewing content like your favorite TV shows as well as work presentations.

Once we get inside, things look no less impressive. It’s powered by a 2.4Ghz Intel i5 processor processor with up to 4.2GHz speed and 8MB of cache memory. This is backed up by 12GB of RAM to ensure that major programs — like editing software and the newest games — will run fast and smoothly. Lenovo didn’t skimp on disk space either, offering a massive 512GB of solid-state drive storage, which will make sure your files are saved quickly and securely. Intel Iris Xe graphics provide great looks to all your games and photo editing, and there’s a backlit keyboard, which is never not helpful. Add to this Bluetooth 5.0, a top-tier Wi-Fi setup, and Windows 10, and you have one solid machine.

A final standout feature of this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: Its 52.5 Wh lithium polymer battery lasts up to 11 hours, which is really the most you can expect from a laptop that costs less than $1,000. That’s enough battery for all-day use between charges; you won’t ever worry about running out of battery when you leave your home for the day with this laptop in your bag.

A laptop’s practicality can rest on its versatility, and it’s hard to find a laptop with more uses, not to mention the speed and power to make the most of them, than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Right now, at Staples, it’s down to $700. That’s $100 off its regular price of $800 — a steal!

More laptop deals available now

Looking for more work-from-home options? Check out more insanely cheap laptops in our roundup of laptop deals below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
Prime Day Deal

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$398 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
Extra $100 off $999+ with coupon SAVE100

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,449 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap AirPods deals for June 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap Sonos deals for June 2021

sonos move review 8

Best cheap Roku deals for June 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

Best cheap Sony TV deals for June 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Best cheap LG TV deals for June 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for June 2021

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for June 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Staples is offloading office chairs at crazy low prices

union and scale office chair deal staples may 2021 essentials mesh back fabric task 2

Best cheap Apple TV deals for June 2021

Apple TV Review

Best Buy TV Deals and Sales for June 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

Vizio V Series

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for June 2021

marshall tufton speaker review bluetooth road

The best cheap subwoofer deals for June 2021

best subwoofers klipsch reference series 12 main

The best Google Chromecast deals for June 2021

Google Chromecast Ultra