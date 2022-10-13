Gamers are getting spoiled with all the gaming deals that are popping up, such as Lenovo’s $710 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,760 from its original price of $2,470. There’s no information on the duration of this offer, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of it, you need to decide quickly because the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7’s price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 gaming laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is among Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops as the best full-size gaming laptop. You should consider buying the device if you don’t mind sacrificing a bit of portability for improved performance, as it’s a bit larger and bulkier than other options partly because of its 16-inch WQXGA display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Some gamers have to buy from gaming monitor deals to augment their gaming laptops’ small screens, but that won’t be necessary with the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro.

Lenovo’s Legion line of gaming laptops is competitive with the rest of the field, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and that’s partly because of the performance that these devices offer. The seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, in particular, won’t have trouble running the latest video games with its 12th-generation Intel i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM you need recommends as the best place to start for a gaming machine. The gaming laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 2TB SSD, which offers more than enough space for several AAA titles installed at the same time.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, you may not need to look any further than Lenovo’s offer for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. It’s yours for $1,760, for savings of $710 from its original price of $2,470. Every gamer will benefit from owning this reliable gaming machine, so there will be a lot of shoppers interested in this deal. You need to finalize your purchase for the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 gaming laptop as soon as possible if you want to enjoy the discount.

