Looking for a cheap 4K monitor? Don’t miss this LG deal

Nothing beats a gorgeous 4K monitor. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just want the crispest spreadsheets possible on your work computer, 4K is the way to go. And hey, with desktop monitor deals like this, you might as well go for it. Right now LG has a 27-inch 4K monitor for only $300 after a $50 discount. Face it, if you have to stare at a screen all day, you might as well make it look as close to real life as possible. Grab this cheap 4K monitor while it’s on sale.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch 4K monitor

There’s no reason your computer monitor shouldn’t be just as gorgeous as your TV. Features like 4K, HDR and FreeSync usually reference home theater systems, but they’re just as important for your desktop display. After all, you’ll probably spend more time looking at it that you will your TV. This 27-inch LG monitor has all of the above features, but let’s start with 4K. It runs at a resolution of 3840 x 2160, or 4K UHD. Obviously this is great for watching movies and playing games, but it will also just feel better on your eyes in general. Smaller, more accurate pixels mean even spreadsheets and emails are crisper and easier to read. This monitor also has HDR10, which means you’ll be able to see movies and shows with the color depth and contrast that the filmmakers intended.

A higher pixel count isn’t the only way to make a display look better. This 27-inch LG monitor has tons of bonuses, such as its IPS display, which allows for 98% of the sRGB color spectrum. This LG monitor also has FreeSync, a technology that helps your CPU and your monitor sync up together. This reduces motion tearing and choppy frames, since your computer’s motherboard and display are in constant communication. Choppiness is further eliminated by the 60Hz refresh rate and the 5ms response time.

Right now, LG’s 27-inch 4K monitor is only $300. That’s a $50 discount off its usual $350. If you want to upgrade your display to something a bit more crisp and colorful, grab this deal before it’s over. If you need a better computer to live up to this gorgeous display, check out our desktop computer deals for some cheap options.

