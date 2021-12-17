This 70-inch 4K TV is $250 off and will arrive by Christmas

There’s no better way to spend the holidays than by watching your favorite movies and shows on a big-screen TV in your home. If you’re on the lookout for amazing 4K TV deals that are perfect for the entire family, then we’ve found the perfect deal for you! One of the best 70-inch TV deals is on sale today at Best Buy. You can pick up the LG 70-inch Class UP8070 4K Smart TV for just $750, which is a whopping $250 off the regular price of $1,000. On top of that, if you order it right now, you’re going to get your TV before Christmas. This is one of our favorites among all the Best Buy TV deals, so if you want this home theater upgrade, hit that Buy Now button below before this deal expires! Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about what makes this TV special.

One of the biggest reasons LG is near the top of our list of the best TV brands of 2021 is the quality of its displays. As one of the industry leaders in display technology, LG makes bright, vivid, and color-accurate panels, especially for their own line of TVs. This LG 70-inch UP8070 4K Smart TV offers incredible screen quality for the price, with a vivid Ultra HD display with great detail and crystal-clear images. On top of that, you’ll get a quad-core processor that upscales any non-4K content automatically into 4K, so you get a fantastic viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. There’s even TruMotion 120, which reduces blur when you’re watching action-packed content like movies, live sports, or video games.

This TV isn’t a slouch when it comes to smart functionality, either. It’s equipped with webOS, LG’s custom smart TV software. This gives you access to every major streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. You also get support for a wide variety of control methods, such as the included magic remote for easy touch-and-point controls and voice commands with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This TV also comes with LG channels, a free service that gives you access to over 300 streaming channels that host a wide variety of content. Have you recently picked up LG soundbar deals like the LG SP9YA soundbar? Then you’ll appreciate sound mode share, a feature that allows LG soundbars to work in tandem with the TV’s own speaker to create a fully immersive experience.

If this sounds like the perfect TV to level up your film-viewing experience over the holidays, then you’re in luck! The LG 70-inch Class UP8070 4K Smart TV is on sale right now at Best Buy for only $750, which is a whopping $250 off the standard price tag of $1,000. On top of that, if you order today, you’ll receive your TV in time for Christmas! Make sure to hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible, or you might miss out on the chance to get this deal.

