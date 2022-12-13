If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV

Breathe new life into any home theater setup by adding the LG UP7070 4K TV, which features a 70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and realistic colors — though you’ll have to check first if it will fit the available space through our guide on what size TV to buy. The TV is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K, which upscales all kinds of content to 4K quality so that you can maximize the screen. If you love watching action-packed movies or sports matches, this LG TV will be able to reduce blur through its TruMotion 120 technology, while gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer feature that grants easy access to the necessary settings and makes automatic adjustments for the best possible video game experience.

The LG UP7070 4K TV, just like the best TVs, is a smart TV that runs on an internet-connected platform so that you can watch streaming content on services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The operating system, LG’s webOS 6.0, also offers LG Channels, which is a collection of more than 300 streaming channels that you can access for free. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant to enable voice commands.

Best Buy is selling the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV for a very affordable $500, for savings of $150 from its sticker price of $650. If you’re still looking for the perfect gift, this could be it. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so if you want to avail the discount and get the TV in time for the holiday season, you need to hurry. Add the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations