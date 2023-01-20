Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When you see an LG TV at Best Buy, it is time to pause. Why? We’re seeing some of the nicest LG TV deals over at Best Buy, including this one on the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV. You can order yours today for just $1,800, which is $1,000 off of the usual $2,800 price tag. See why you needed to pause? With savings like this, you wouldn’t want to strike too early.

Why you should buy the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV is a truly massive TV, with a 77-inch screen that displays in ultra-high definition 2160p. It displays with 100% color fidelity — what was shot by the camera is what you get on screen — on OLED pixels to provide low blur, intense contrast colors. The LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV weighs 45-pounds, with an extra pound or so for the stand, but the truly massive TV can also be wall mounted with the irregular 300 x 200 VESA mounting pattern.

But a massive TV and good stats can be found elsewhere. You’ll find fantastic spec readouts amongst all of the TV’s on our 4K TV deals listing. What separates the quality of the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV from the chaff and brings more value that a simple stat line? The features and the AI smarts. Nowadays AI has become a buzzword, so here’s what the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV does well with it: color, picture, and sound. It’s α7 Gen5 AI processor adapts to what you’re watching to apply proper tones, adjusts picture quality, and applies virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. And while we’re talking about ‘smart’, you’ll love the magic remote that includes voice control and point’n’click functionality.

If you’re ready to save $1,000 on a new LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV, now is the time to take advantage of one of the sweetest Best Buy TV deals currently ongoing. Just follow the link below to order your TV now, getting the $2,800 TV for only $1,800. Plus, you’ll receive 30 free days of FuboTV (new subscribers only) and access to Apple TV+ (for new OR returning subscribers) to sweeten the deal.

