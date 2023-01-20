 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive OLED TV has a $1,000 price cut at Best Buy today

John Alexander
By
The LG 77 Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV on its home screen.

When you see an LG TV at Best Buy, it is time to pause. Why? We’re seeing some of the nicest LG TV deals over at Best Buy, including this one on the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV. You can order yours today for just $1,800, which is $1,000 off of the usual $2,800 price tag. See why you needed to pause? With savings like this, you wouldn’t want to strike too early.

Why you should buy the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV is a truly massive TV, with a 77-inch screen that displays in ultra-high definition 2160p. It displays with 100% color fidelity — what was shot by the camera is what you get on screen — on OLED pixels to provide low blur, intense contrast colors. The LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV weighs 45-pounds, with an extra pound or so for the stand, but the truly massive TV can also be wall mounted with the irregular 300 x 200 VESA mounting pattern.

But a massive TV and good stats can be found elsewhere. You’ll find fantastic spec readouts amongst all of the TV’s on our 4K TV deals listing. What separates the quality of the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV from the chaff and brings more value that a simple stat line? The features and the AI smarts. Nowadays AI has become a buzzword, so here’s what the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV does well with it: color, picture, and sound. It’s α7 Gen5 AI processor adapts to what you’re watching to apply proper tones, adjusts picture quality, and applies virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. And while we’re talking about ‘smart’, you’ll love the magic remote that includes voice control and point’n’click functionality.

Related

If you’re ready to save $1,000 on a new LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV, now is the time to take advantage of one of the sweetest Best Buy TV deals currently ongoing. Just follow the link below to order your TV now, getting the $2,800 TV for only $1,800. Plus, you’ll receive 30 free days of FuboTV (new subscribers only) and access to Apple TV+ (for new OR returning subscribers) to sweeten the deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get Super Bowl ready with this 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV – now $800 off
A glowing blue and purple on the LG C2 OLED.
Best Blink camera deals for January 2023
Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.
Best Amazon Echo Deals for January: Get an Echo Show for $45
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.
Hey! Try a Gardyn this winter!
The MyGardyn being used in a kitchen by a family.
Best camera deals for January 2023
nikon d850 review 15
Best air purifier deals for January 2023
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Save $30 on Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac or PC
Student using Microsoft Office Home and Student
Best NordicTrack deals on home fitness and exercise equipment for January 2023
A woman adjusting the settings of the NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike.
This Dell-made Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $600 off
Side view of the Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC.
Best drone deals for January 2023: Holy Stone, Vantop, and more
The Radclo Mini Drone flying outdoors.
Best standing desk deals for January 2023
Woman working at standing desk
Usually $250, this top-rated robot vacuum is $96 & selling fast
The Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum cleans quietly while a little girl and her dog sleep on the couch.