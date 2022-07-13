If you’re in need of a widescreen monitor, we may have found the Prime Day monitor deal you’re looking for, but it’s only available until midnight tonight. As part of the Prime Day deals, the LG 29WN600-W Ultrawide Monitor with FreeSync is available for only $183. This means you get a 20% discount on its regular $230 price if you take advantage of the deal — but you’ll need to be quick if you want this monitor at the lower price.

Why you should buy this 29-inch LG ultrawide monitor

Ultrawide monitors are ideal for productivity because you can split the screen and view separate windows side by side. Some gamers also appreciate the immersive experience and the possibility for enhanced peripheral vision they can get with an ultrawide screen. The LG 29WN600-W monitor is ideal for business use, but it could also work as a monitor for moderate gaming or graphic designing. This is a flat display and not a curved monitor, but the stand is curved to provide more desk space.

The LG 29-inch is a Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS display with a max refresh rate of 75Hz and FreeSync adaptive sync technology. It has an anti-glare surface, a brightness rating of 250 nits, and the monitor boasts a ton of special features. Just to name a few, there’s Dynamic Action Sync to reduce lag, a Black Stabilizer feature to enhance clarity, and a built-in Crosshair function to help you more easily see your target.

The LG 29WN600-W can tilt, and it has 178-degree viewing angles (up and down, left and right), so you can see the screen from different places in the room. Although many people use headsets, the output sound on the monitor should be pretty loud. It has two 7-watt speaker channels with MaxxAudio for an enhanced sound profile.

In terms of ports, there’s a Display Port and two HDMI ports, but no USB port. You can mount this monitor on the wall if you prefer, as it’s compatible with 100mm x 100mm mounts.

