Every year, leading phone companies are releasing new versions of their flagship smartphones to compete with one another, not just in terms of technology but also with the latest designs. Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 11, and we can see that it still sports a notch display screen. For those of you that are opting for a notch-less design instead, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a great option. However, there is a solid 56% discount deal on the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone at Amazon that is worth checking out first.

Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is shedding out a huge $500 off this LG V35 ThinQ smartphone, and you can take it for only $400 instead of its hefty $900 original price. No need to worry if you’re not a member yet, you can try Amazon Prime for free within 30 days and cancel it anytime.

Opting out from the traditional LCD screen, the V35 ThinQ is sporting a 6-inch P-OLED display that features stunning resolutions with great pixel densities. This type of screen is usually found on premium devices as it delivers stunning clarity and rich contrast in a complete spectrum of lively colors. You’ll surely appreciate watching videos in fullscreen, thanks to its no-notch display with slim bezels on the chin and forehead. This phone also offers rounded corners for a better grip, so you can enjoy playing games in landscape mode.

When it comes to specs, LG’s V35 ThinQ is comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Plus. Both of them operate on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system while running smoothly with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under its hood. These two competing models also have the same storage capacities of 64GB internal memory and 6GB of RAM that works best in running many apps at once or multitasking purposes.

Possibly one of the most notable elements about the LG V35 is its camera. On the rear side, you’ll see a dual-sensor shooter with both 16-megapixels of standard and wide-angle sensors, capable of taking videos up to 4K quality at 30 frames per second. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle sensor for capturing selfies.

Don’t miss out on this awesome deal for Prime members and snatch the LG V35 ThinQ smartphone today for only $400. You can save $500 from its original price of $900, so order now at Amazon.

Looking for more great deals? Check out other smartphone deals and iPhone deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations