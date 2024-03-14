 Skip to main content
Crutchfield sale: Up to $1,500 off LG TVs — including the fantastic C3

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
Crutchfield has some fantastic TV deals going on at the moment with one of our favorites — the LG C3 — featuring prominently. Alongside that are many other exceptional OLED TVs. With 17 available in the sale, it’s a good idea to take a look for yourself through the button below. If you want to read more about the TVs we love though, keep reading and we’ll explain all.

What to shop for in the Crutchfield LG TV sale

One of the best TVs around is currently $900 off at Crutchfield with the down to $1,597 from $2,497. The LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is an exceptional TV with its OLED panel ensuring that every pixel lights up independently of each other, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors all in the same scene. The TV uses AI processing via the LG a9 Gen 6 processor so it analyzes and improves the picture as you watch. It leads to a boost in brightness and detail as needed while there’s LG’s Cinema HDR, dynamic intelligent tone-mapping, Dolby Vision IQ, and much more. It’s great for gaming as well as watching movies thanks to dedicated modes that are enabled as needed. Even the remote is great thanks to having a mic built-in and being very simple to use.

As LG is one of the best TV brands, it’s worth considering other LG TVs in the Crutchfield sale. Besides extensive discounts on other C3 models like the which is $1,200 off so it’s now $2,300, you could also consider the which is $1,897 instead of $2,497. The LG 55-inch G3 eco OLED TV shares many of the same features as the C3 but it’s designed to be wall-mounted like a piece of art. It doesn’t come with a stand. Instead, you place it on your wall and opt to watch moving art when you’re not playing a game or watching a movie. It’s just an inch thick so it looks super stylish.

Another option is the which is down to $1,197 from $1,497. It uses Quantum Dot NanoCell technology to provide accurate colors while there’s a Mini LED backlight with Precision Dimming for precise brightness control. There’s also Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG all working together to provide cinematic levels of quality.

The Crutchfield LG TV sale is one you really need to check out for yourself. All the models in the sale are well worth your time and money, and sure to enrich your home cinema experience. Take a look at what else features in the sale by clicking the button below. Enjoy a superior image very soon.

