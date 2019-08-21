Smartphone cameras are quickly catching up with traditional cameras. We’ve seen flagship units with dual, triple, and even quad-camera systems, offering consumers a versatile photography experience. If you’re looking to upgrade to a smartphone that can boost your photo game, you may want to check out the LG V40 ThinQ. Amazon has a deal on the 64GB factory unlocked version which drops the price from $950 to $800.

This LG flagship phone comes with everything you would want in a smartphone: A stunning OLED screen, a fun camera system, a great speaker, and a speedy processor. And since it’s factory unlocked, you can use it with any cellular carrier.

BUY NOW

The V40 ThinQ shares a lot of similarities with the predecessors V30S ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, and G7 ThinQ, but what sets it apart from the older models is the camera. There are five cameras in total, bringing the entire system to a kind of versatility that you don’t often see on a smartphone. The three lenses on the back provide you with the ability to go for a closer shot, stick with the standard angle, or swap to a wider one, making it fun to play around with. Photos are colorful, well-detailed, and have excellent white balance in any lighting condition. The A.I. cam is also a delight: It recognizes scenes and adjusts photos automatically to what it thinks is best. Other camera features include the Portrait Mode for the blurred background effect, the dual front cameras which can capture nice selfies, and the Cine Shot which lets you take cinemagraphs.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM powers this smartphone. Games run without a hitch, apps open quickly, and moving through the operating system feels fluid. It’s safe to say that you’ll likely not run into any performance issues. LG also gave the V40 ThinQ a bigger OLED screen at 6.4 inches, with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. It supports HDR10, so content looks sharp and colorful. Matching the screen is a Boombox speaker that pushes out quality, room-filling audio with decent bass.

The LG V40 ThinQ may be on the pricier end of the spectrum, but its robust array of specs and features makes it a worthwhile investment. Get the 64GB unlocked version today for only $800 instead of $950 when you order on Amazon. Hurry while it’s in stock.

Head over our curated deals page for amazing discounts on iPhones, tablets, and other tech products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations