Save as much as $480 this fall with our 6 favorite smartphone deals

The beginning of fall is a great time of year to get a new smartphone. With companies like Apple and Samsung rolling out new flagship devices, it’s your chance to take advantage of slashed prices and limited-time offers. If your phone needs an update but you don’t want to wait for Black Friday to score a discount on a new device, here are a handful of the best smartphone deals available right now, including a few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $480.

CARRIERS’ SMARTPHONE DEALS

Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their plans, so if you’re looking for a new carrier, you can save a good chunk of change by taking advantage of one of these smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Sprint is offering a 50 percent discount on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for new customers. This lets you score the Galaxy Note 8 for just $480 when you sign up. You also get to choose a free gift (either a 128GB memory card with a wireless charger or a Samsung Gear 360 camera) while supplies last.

UNLOCKED SMARTPHONE DEALS

Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These Android smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you score big savings on carrier-unlocked devices when you buy them outright:

MORE DEALS

