If you’ve been checking out Fitbit deals, you may want to pivot away and consider one of the top-rated Fitbit alternatives instead. Available at Amazon, you can buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite for just $40, saving $10 off the usual price, which makes it much cheaper than most Fitbits. We’ve taken a look at why it’s a great alternative for anyone who is keeping an eye on their bank balance.

Why you should buy this fitness tracker

Fitbit alternatives can be a little hit-and-miss, but we’re impressed by the Amazfit Bip S Lite. It offers a remarkable 30-day battery life so you won’t have to worry about recharging too often. On top of that, it features heart rate monitoring, including your resting heart rate and heart rate intervals, so you know how your heart is performing throughout the day.

It also has a delightful always-on display so you can easily check everything from the time to the steps you take throughout the day. Also, it offers 14 different sports modes, which can display speed, distance reminders, heart rate data, and more. During the day, it also offers up smart notifications, incoming calls, music controls, reminders, an alarm clock, and other smartwatch essentials. Even when you’re asleep, the Amazfit Bip S Lite helps you out by monitoring your total sleep, sleeping patterns, and wake-up times.

For very little, you get a fairly comprehensive smartwatch when you buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite. While it might not quite rival the best smartwatches out there, at this price, it’s an ideal way to dip your toe into the fitness-tracking world. Normally priced at $50 at Amazon, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is down to just $40 for a limited time only. It’s a truly inexpensive way of checking out how you’re doing each day. Buy it now while stocks last.

