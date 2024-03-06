This thin and light Asus laptop is now under $300 at Amazon

The Asus Vivobook Go, an extremely portable laptop from one of the best laptop brands, is currently available from Amazon with a $50 discount that slashes its price to $280 from $330 originally. If you’ll always take your laptop with you wherever you go, this is an offer that you should consider buying. You’re going to have to make the decision on whether to purchase it quickly though, as this limited-time deal may no longer be around when you check back tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go

If you’re always on the go and you want to be able to use a laptop whenever you need to, then the Asus Vivobook Go is the perfect device for you. It weighs only 3.9 pounds despite a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, so it won’t be difficult to bring with you on your commute and as you move between offices or classrooms. Additionally, like some of the best laptops, the Asus Vivobook Go is durable with its reinforced chassis and HDD shock dampening, so you won’t have to worry about the device succumbing easily to daily wear and tear.

In terms of performance, the Asus Vivobook Go isn’t going to blow you away, but it’s more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows with its AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode in its 128GB SSD so you can start using it right away, and it has a comprehensive selection of ports that include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, plus a headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

If you’re looking for affordable laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Go and its $50 discount from Amazon. Instead of $330, you’ll only have to pay $280 for this thin and light device, but only if you hurry because the offer will only be available for a limited time. Once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so if the Asus Vivobook Go fits your budget and meets your needs, you should go ahead with the transaction as soon as possible.

