Score 50% off the big and beautiful LG Watch Urbane smartwatch for a limited time

If you want a showstopping smartwatch, look no further than the bold, big, and beautiful LG Watch Urbane Luxe Smartwatch, which is currently being offered at a 50 percent discount. The striking smartwatch features a classic design, as well as a 23-karat gold-plated case. It’s large and will get noticed, thanks in part to a 1.3-inch round P-OLED touch display face that easily covers your wrist.

We got our hands on an LG Watch Urbane for a review and found it to be near perfect, with only minor flaws. We determined it had the best circular Android Wear watch display, and that it definitely makes a statement. We were also impressed with the strong two-day battery life, and liked that it has the latest Android OS installed. In conclusion, we found that no other model quite matches its combination of build quality, design, and technical ability.

With Android functionality, the smart wearable keeps you current with time and location reminders, scheduled alerts, and more. You can use it as a GPS, and it also features audio controls, and even a rotary-style dial that allows you to go hands-free. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you get a watch that is designed to overcome the limitations of Bluetooth, so if you go out of Bluetooth range, the watch will switch over to Wi-Fi to continue working. LG also added what it calls LG Pulse to this model, which continually takes your heart rate from your wrist.

In general, the watch is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and higher, as well as with Apple devices running iOS 8.2 and higher. With the Android Wear 2.0 update, you get some notable improvements including Google Assistant, superior battery saving settings, and finite control of app permissions.

The LG Watch Urbane Luxe Smartwatch normally retails for $300 but is currently discounted to $150 on B&H, saving you $150 (50 percent).

