Save $30 on this Logitech gaming headset for Prime Day 2022

Today's Best Logitech Gaming Headset Prime Day Deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Logitech G535 gaming headset with its box, on a purple background.

Every gamer should have a decent gaming headset in their arsenal, and with Amazon’s Prime Day deals finally online, here’s your chance to purchase the Logitech G535 gaming headset with a . Through this Logitech gaming headset Prime Day deal, the audio accessory is yours for just $100, down from its original price of $130.

It’s unclear if this Logitech gaming headset Prime Day deal will last through Amazon’s annual shopping event, but just to be sure that you’ll get the device for this special price, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible. You may regret it if you take too much time in thinking about whether to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Logitech G535 gaming headset

Logitech is a brand that’s always part of the best gaming headsets, so you’re sure to get a top-quality device if you buy the Logitech G535 gaming headset. It wirelessly connects to PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 through a USB receiver for a plug-and-play device that won’t put you through a complicated installation process. Wireless models are very convenient to use, according to this headphone buying guide, and that also applies to gaming headsets. Once linked to your gaming desktop or console, you’ll be able to enjoy crisp, clear, and deep stereo sound that will help you better appreciate your games’ audio through the gaming headset’s 40mm neodymium drivers.

So that you you won’t be peeled away from the game that you’re playing when you need to make some adjustments, the Logitech G535 gaming headset comes with a volume roller on the earcup, in addition to a microphone that you can flip up to quickly mute. For gamers who participate in conversations through Discord, this gaming headset is Discord Certified, which guarantees crystal clear communication when using the chat app.

The Logitech G535 gaming headset stays connected for a distance of up to 12 meters, so you can still hear what’s going on in your game even if you leave the room to get a drink or a snack, and it can run for up to 33 hours on a single charge. You won’t experience strain from the gaming headset because of its reversible suspension headband, which distributes its weight and minimizes pressure, and it can be adjusted to the best possible fit for you. The soft memory foam earcups and sports mesh material make wearing it even more comfortable, so you can keep going if your friends keep asking for more online matches. The Logitech G535 gaming headset will prove to be a valuable companion during your gaming sessions, so don’t hold yourself back from purchasing this Logitech gaming headset Prime Day deal.

