Smart home security is one of the more practical implementations of modern “smart” technologies. What’s most promising about it is the oversight and convenience it affords. Once a smart home camera is installed on your property, indoors or out, you can tune in remotely, streaming the live feed to your phone or device to check in on what’s happening. Wi-Fi-enabled doorbells are an excellent example of this technology in action, as they allow you to see who’s at your door, interact with visitors, and much more. You can actually do the same things with a smart security camera, including talking to visitors or warning off intruders. However, pretty much all of these smart devices have a crippling caveat — blind spots. Depending on where you install your camera, there are frequently blind spots where the camera can’t see, and, thus, where you can’t see. That’s the problem the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Security Camera aims to solve.

Thanks to its impressively wide field of view — which means it can see and capture a lot — and its motorized lens, the Lorex Pan-Tilt can be adjusted remotely through the Lorex Home App to ensure you always have a clear view of what’s happening in the surrounding area. That’s precisely why our reviewer Caleb Denison was interested in the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt, and also why he installed it in his home. We’ll let him explain it a little better:

Right off the bat, you’ll notice the dome-shaped design of the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt, which plays into its wide field of view. Its 4-megapixel sensor combines with 2K image resolution to deliver exceptional video clarity, while a digital zoom function makes it easy to hone in on details from afar. Denison also highlights the color night vision support, which allows you to see up to 33 feet away, even in pitch-black settings. The camera is designed to be extremely easy to use so that anyone can comfortably interact with the system and experience its incredible video quality and coverage. You don’t have to be a tech expert to work with this camera or capture important details. Moreover, it’s compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can issue simple voice commands as an alternative means of control.

Of course, seeing what’s happening is only part of the security equation, so Lorex’s Outdoor Pan-Tilt camera delivers several critical deterrence features. Built-in motion-activated warning lights and a remote-triggered siren help to warn intruders they are being monitored and encourage their hasty departure. When motion is detected, LED lights illuminate the premises, while the siren can be manually activated through the Lorex Home App. A 2-Way Talk feature utilizing a built-in microphone and speaker allows you to chat with anyone on the other side of the feed, so you can easily speak to anyone on your property and find out why they’re there or warn them off.

The Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt comes with a range of mounting options so you can choose the perfect position for the camera, and achieve optimal viewing angles. The included mounting bracket can be installed on a pole, ceiling, wall, or similar surface. Built-in storage, in the form of a 32GB SD card, offers recording and playback opportunities out of the box. You can always expand that storage as well, up to 256GB if you want more extensive recordings. It’s even compatible with the Lorex Fusion recorder to offer 24/7, around-the-clock continuous monitoring.

