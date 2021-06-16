Save up to $1,300 on Lorex home security for Father’s Day

If you’re passionate about making your home more secure and safer for your family, then Lorex has an awesome deal for you. Right now, you can save up to $1,300 on a range of home security products as part of its Father’s Day sale. If you want to make your home as secure as possible with the minimal of hassle, this is the setup for you. Lorex products are easy to install, offer extensive smart home compatibility, and ensure you can always see what’s going on around your home — both inside and outside. Previously regarded as offering some of the best home security camera systems for small businesses, Lorex is just as well-suited for homes. Let’s take a look at some of its best products.

Lorex 2K QHD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — $150, was $180

With 17% off the usual price, the Lorex 2K QHD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on who has come calling. With more than 2 times 1080p HD resolution, you can see who’s at the door, greet guests with the nightlight, as well as answer the door from anywhere you’re located. You can even have the doorbell play pre-recorded messages whenever someone calls as well as talk to them via the doorbell. A 164-degree field of view means you can see plenty of what’s going on with HDR automatically correcting exposure any time lighting isn’t ideal. The Lorex 2K QHD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell also works well with Google Assistant and Alexa for added convenience. Perhaps best of all, a pre-recording feature means the doorbell starts recording 5 seconds before the event begins so you won’t miss a thing.

Lorex 4K Ultra HD IP Security Camera (2-pack) — $210, was $250

If the best resolution is everything for you, you’ll love the Lorex 4K Ultra HD IP Security Camera (2-pack). Offering 4K resolution, these security cameras work both indoors and outdoors offering a 105-degree field of view plus 130 feet of night vision. You get a sharper image and color representation whether it’s night or day, with long-range IR night vision switching over to black and white to cover the maximum distance, even in complete darkness. Setup is solely a matter of a single Cat5e ethernet cable so anyone can get started here.

Lorex 1080p HD Wire-Free Security System — $470, was $550

Offering a wire-free solution, the Lorex 1080p HD Wire-Free Security System is ideal if you want things looking neat without missing out on security features. The 4 cameras are simple to install, using no cables at all and simply requiring you to find the right spot to place them before connecting them to the recorder. Once connected, it’s possible to record at least a year’s worth of footage with 60 feet of night vision possible from each camera. Features such as smart person detection mean the camera will notice when a person steps into its field of vision while the Active Deterrence feature means you can ward them off via motion-activated LED warning lights and a siren that you can trigger from your phone wherever you are. There’s a 2-way talk feature, too, if you want to speak to the visitor first. With 140 degrees of vision, this is the ideal camera setup for those that want maximum security and minimum hassle.

Lorex 1080p HD 8-Channel Security System — $200, was $300

With long-range night vision, the Lorex 1080p HD 8-Channel Security System is particularly well suited if you need to keep an eye on a lot of your property. The system comes with 4 HD 1080p cameras that include active deterrence methods so you can use each of them to ward off potential threats via lights and sound. It also comes with a DVR with a 1TB hard drive for storing all the footage, plus the capability of expanding that hard drive if you need more storage. Each camera provides 120 feet of night vision with up to 82 feet visible in total darkness, so you can enjoy crisp HD footage at all times of day with a standard coaxial cable connecting everything up. Got a large property? It’s possible to extend that range by up to 800 feet using a single run of coaxial cable if you need to.

Along with all that, there’s advanced motion detection so you can easily spot whenever a person or vehicle is nearby while not having to worry about moving branches or animals setting off the motion detection. The DVR can even organize events by type for easy reference later. If you have a lot of space to cover and you’re serious about being protected, this is the set up for you.

More Lorex deals

This roundup is merely scratching the surface of the many great deals going on over at Lorex right now. If you haven’t spotted a solution for you just yet, it’s almost certainly available via Lorex. Check out the Lorex site to find out all the options and deals happening right now.

