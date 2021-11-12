When it comes to smart home tech, it’s best to buy from a single provider, or as much as you can. That reduces how many different apps you’ll have to access and deal with, especially if you’re planning to outfit your entire home. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, as some offer smart lighting solutions, others smart security, and still, others various smart home products. It’s very easy to end up with a piecemeal configuration, loads of apps and services to deal with, and plenty of hassle. When it comes to smart home security, Lorex offers an excellent and varied selection of products from video doorbells to complete analog IP camera systems. Even better, they’re offering some amazing pre-Black Friday deals, so you can get everything you need at fantastically-low prices.

From now until November 21st, you’ll get 35% off sitewide when you use coupon code PREBF2021 at Lorex. We’ll dive into some of the best deals available below, but just to provide an example, Lorex’s wired 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Person Detection is $150 thanks to that offer, normally $180. Alternatively, the Lorex 2K Wire-Free Battery-Operated Security System — which includes 2 cameras — is $250, normally $300. Indeed, those are awesome deals! You can check those out below, or keep reading for some more info!

What’s available in the Pre-Black Friday sale?

Lorex offers a variety of smart home security products, including accessories to go with its security systems. The Pre-Black Friday sale includes a bevy of those items available at a low price. From hard drives to a handheld temperature monitoring camera, beyond to complete analog IP security systems and 1080P Wi-Fi security cameras or video doorbells. It means that if you’re looking to upgrade your existing home security system, or want to install a new one, there are plenty of opportunities — plus this Pre-Black Friday sale means they’ll be cheaper than ever. Again, you can always hit up those deals at Lorex right now, if you want to browse and see everything that’s available. To make things a little easier, however, we’ve picked out some of the best Lorex smart home security deals and compiled them all below.

Best Lorex Pre Black Friday Deals to shop now

1080P Full HD Smart Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera – was $40, now $35

– was $40, 2K Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera – was $50, now $40

– was $50, 2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera – was $70, now $55

– was $70, 1080P Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – was $100, now $80

– was $100, 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Person Detection (Wired) – was $180, now $150

– was $180, Home Monitoring Kit with Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera and 1080P HD Video Doorbell – was $230, now $200

– was $230, 2K Wire-Free Battery-Operated Security System (2-Cameras) – was $300, now $250

– was $300, Lorex Smart Home Security Center with 1080P Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras (2-Cameras) – was $350, now $300

– was $350, Lorex Smart Home Security Center with 4 1080P Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras and Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera – was $760, now $580

– was $760, Lorex Smart Home Security Center with 6 Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras, 2K Video Doorbell and 3 Sensors – was $1,000, now $770

Of course, if you’re looking for a complete analog IP security camera system there are many bundles on sale at Lorex too. They’re also featuring exclusive daily deals, which are worth checking back for to see what’s updated!

