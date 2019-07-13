Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on the latest Apple MacBook Air before Prime Day 2019

Jacob Kienlen
By

Prime Day 2019 is just 2 days away, and if you’ve been waiting to buy a computer, we expect there will be more than a few Prime laptop deals for you to choose from this year. Of course, if you don’t want to wait until then to pick one up at a discounted price, you really don’t have to. Amazon is currently slashing prices on MacBooks and MacBook pros as we get closer to the July 15 Prime Day start date.

Amazon has been dropping Apple deals pretty much all year long, with Apple Watches and iPads leading the charge with big price cuts. Because of this, these could very likely be the same Apple MacBook deals you’ll see when more Prime Day deals hit.

MacBook Air (13-inch)— $209 off

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Macbook Air (2018) Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 2018 MacBook Air doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It has a crisp 2,560 × 1,600 resolution Retina display, a sturdy yet lightweight aluminum body, and a highly polished overall build quality. The display might not be as bright as that of the Pro, but it’s still crisp and color-accurate. The price tag isn’t as steep as the Pro’s, either, and at 13 inches, the new MacBook Air arguably strikes the perfect balance between utility and portability.

The latest 128GB model is normally priced at a steep $1,200, but a pre-Prime Day price cut drops the price down to just $990.

Apple MacBook Pro (Previous 13-inch Model)— $150 off

macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs 15

If you find yourself in need of something a bit more adept at photo and video editing, the MacBook Pro is the better option. However, it should be noted that this particular model is not the newest version in the Pro lineup. Meaning it is just a little bit behind when it comes to the internal hardware. Though, like most Apple tech, it is still a good machine and can hold it’s weight against many newer laptops out there.

Normally priced at $1,300 on Amazon, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently being discounted to $1,150 right now.

MacBook (13-inch)— $299 off

cheap macbook deals

If the MacBook Air isn’t powerful enough and the MacBook Pro is too powerful for you, the MacBook should be just right. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t come at a steep price, though. With a Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of fast SSD storage, and 8 GB of RAM, it has everything you need to stay productive. It also comes equipped with up to 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to go a while on a single charge.

Normally priced at $1,599, this 13-inch MacBook is down to $1,300 right now. Though you can expect more affordable options on 256GB models to show up on Prime Day if that is still priced too high for you.

Looking for more laptop deals? We’ve found cheap Chromebooks and more on our Prime Day deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

