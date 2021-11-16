Black Friday shopping season kicked off earlier than ever this year, bringing with it lots of great deals from all of the top retailers in the world, and included among them were some great MacBook Air Black Friday Deals. In fact, with the new M1 model MacBook Air closing in on its first birthday, it will continue to make for one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals, and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals as well. But the best Black Friday deals still remain, including a great deal on the M1 MacBook Air at Amazon.

MacBook Air Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

With the announcement of the M1 chip, Apple raised the bar for mobile computing. After putting it into the MacBook Air, Apple raised the bar on a great deal. Always a great value even before a discount, the MacBook Air is available today at Amazon for only $899, which is a $100 savings from its regular price of $999. Apple products are a hot commodity any time of the year, and MacBook Air is its most affordable laptop, so grab one quickly while inventory lasts.

In our review of the Apple MacBook Air M1, we called it fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic. It’s an amazingly efficient device that brings previously unseen specs and results to an everyday laptop. The Apple MacBook Air brings an astonishing combination of power and battery life, with the 8-core M1 chip delivering 3.5x faster performance over previous MacBook Air generations, and the battery bringing up to an amazing 18 hours of life, a perfect combination for professionals, students and content creators alike.

The Apple MacBook Air also brings legendary Apple design and software ecosystem to your computing. Its minimal frame and classy metal body look good wherever you take your computing life, and Apple services like iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ make your digital experience a joy. Compatibility with apps such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive extends the pleasant user experience so common with Apple devices.

If you aren’t sure if the MacBook Air M1 is right for you, read why the M1 MacBook Air is still an excellent buy today. But if you’ve made up your mind, grab this great deal at Amazon now. The Apple MacBook Air is only $899, marked down from its regular price of $999, for a great Black Friday savings of $100. Snag this deal quickly while it’s still in the air.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations