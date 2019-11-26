It’s not Friday yet, but that doesn’t mean Black Friday 2019 hasn’t already arrived. Amazon kicked off its sale with a slew of discounts on Apple products, from the latest iPads to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. This comes alongside similar Best Buy and Walmart Black Friday sales that dropped earlier than expected.

One of the better deals to come out of Amazon’s Black Friday sale so far is a whopping $300 off the 2017 MacBook Air. That drops the price of the Apple laptop down to just $699, which would normally be $100 less than the 11-inch iPad Pro. That particular iPad model, however, has also been discounted, slashing the price to just below $675.

MacBook Air (2017) — $300 off

This last-gen MacBook Air comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Since it comes packing an older processor, it’s not going to be as fast as the newer 2019 model. However, it does come with the more comfortable, quiet keyboard that the latest version doesn’t have.

Normally priced at $999, a nice $300 discount drops the price down to just $699. This is one of the best deals you’ll find on a macOS device, and the latest 2019 MacBook is also on sale for $200 more if you’re interested.

11-inch iPad Pro — $125 off

It’s hard to pit MacBooks and iPads against each other, but that seems to be what’s happening more and more these days. Both are powerful, portable computing devices, and there are loads of iPad keyboards that can transform your tablet into a 2-in-1. All in all, an iPad really could replace a laptop if you needed it to.

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro comes packing an A12X Bionic chip and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also comes equipped with a 12MP camera, four-speaker audio, and a Liquid Retina display. With the $125 discount, this iPad Pro is only $699 right now.

This particular model does not come with a keyboard or the Apple Pencil, however. So you will need to make those purchases separately to get the full iPad experience.

More MacBook and iPad deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday haven’t even arrived yet, but there are plenty of Apple deals to go around. If you’re hoping to pick up the latest 10.2 inch iPad or a MacBook Pro, those delightful devices are on sale right now at Amazon. Below are a few of the best discounts:

10.2-inch iPad — $50 off

— $50 off MacBook Air (2019) — $300 off

— $300 off MacBook Pro (2019) — $300 off

