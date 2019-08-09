Deals

Amazon drops 43% off on the Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid smartwatch

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
marc jacobs riley hybrid smartwatch amazon

Everyone probably has a watch or smartwatch in their dresser but how many of us are even aware of what a hybrid smartwatch is? As the name suggests, it sits between a standard mechanical watch and a smartwatch. basically, your regular watch gets in touch with modern connected features — but we found that the best way to understand what a hybrid smartwatch does is to have one to tinker with. Lucky for you, Amazon just slashed the $175 price tag on the Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch by 43%. For $100, you get to explore an awesome timepiece without having to break the bank.

The Riley Hybrid Smartwatch easily identifies with Marc Jacobs’ signature style. It comes in a variety of color schemes from flashy to laid back sporting a round shape and an analog type display. The 42mm gold-tone aluminum stainless steel case is the largest hybrid smartwatch our DT Team has worn and reviewed which could be a plus if you’re a fan of somewhat bigger watch faces while its 20mm black rubber band should wrap around your wrist quite well.

It wouldn’t be smart without the ability to pair your compatible iOS or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. Once Riley is connected to the Marc Jacobs Connected App, each knob on the watch’s side can easily be configured to trigger multiple functions. For instance, you can choose to set another time zone, controls for your music, take photos, or access your notifications. Consistent with most hybrid smartwatches, apps and contacts are assigned to a specific number on the dial.

Compared to a smartwatch, notifications are limited to 52 supported apps and keep your fingers crossed that all your favorite apps make the list. The Riley is capable of tracking your activity and fitness as well as goals to account for your daily accomplishments. You can rely on this hybrid smartwatch to log the hours you slept, the steps you took, the calories you burnt, and the distance you walked. If that doesn’t quite cut it, you may opt to install third-party tracking apps (like Apple’s Healthkit, Under Armour Record, and Up by Jawbone) and keep it in sync with the Marc Jacobs Connect App for accurate metrics across the board.

Much like a mechanical watch, the Riley does not require charging and battery life can last up to 6 months based on usage. It is water-resistant to 50 meters so it should be fine for the shower or a dip in the pool. If you’re not quite ready to trade your watch in for a smartwatch, a hybrid smartwatch like Marc Jacobs’ Riley is a good bet, and even better with Amazon’s 43% price cut.

Looking for other options? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

