This could be the best Microsoft Office deal we’ve ever seen

One of the nice things about buying a new TV, soundbar, or security system, is that it’s not just for you, it’s for everyone. That’s something we rarely see in computing (it’s harder to share your wireless headphones), which is what makes this offer from Dell really special. Right now, you can get a Microsoft 365 Family and McAfee Total Protection for $100. That’s $90 off its original price of $190. The best part? This software can be installed on up to six devices, meaning that the entire family can enjoy this one deal.

When it comes to Microsoft offerings in terms of business and work software, the Microsoft 365 Family is really as good as it gets. Unlike the standard Microsoft Office, it offers cloud support and multi-device compatibility. This is a serious advantage when you’re shopping for a household where the projects range from your work presentation to the monthly budget to your kids’ book reports. Also, cloud support is the ultimate peace of mind, not only giving you access from anywhere, but offering real-time backups which will save you from losing any info, or work, ever.

Office 365 Family comes with all the Microsoft Office standards (Word, Powerpoint, Excel), as well as apps like Microsoft Outlook, Publisher, and Access. On top of these bedrock apps are the OneDrive and Skype cloud services that can satisfy all your collaboration, communication, and cloud needs. Windows Office 365 Family can be installed on any Windows PC, Mac computer, or compatible mobile device that you or your family members own. That’s the definition of versatile. There is a monthly subscription fee, but this deal gives you a year for free on six devices. And, that subscription can be worth it to renew as Microsoft 365 is widely seen as the best choice for professionals, business owners, and other users who use this kind of software as an everyday tool.

As for McAfee Total Protection with SiteAdvisor, what you’re getting is the premium antivirus software on the market. This is like wandering the internet with your own personal Navy-Seal-trained security guard, regardless of whether you’re at home or mobile, doing your banking, shopping, emailing, messaging, or just browsing online. It specializes in safeguarding your identity and your network and also blocks out phishing scams, hackers, and spyware. Curious about how your security is holding up? This edition comes with McAfee SecurityCenter, which allows you to check in with your security status whenever you want.

We’ve seen some great Microsoft Office deals, but Microsoft 365 Family, bundled together with McAfee Total Protection, with a year of free subscription, for only $100 is a rare offer. You get the very best in office software, everything you need for work or school, and meanwhile keep your privacy, and your email spam-free, at $90 off — down from $190. That’s the kind of deal you don’t want to miss out on.

