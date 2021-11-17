It’s not just hardware on sale during the holiday shopping season — you can also pick up in-demand software like a Microsoft Office Black Friday deal for a significant discount. After all, what good is a newly-bought device if you don’t have the programs to take full advantage of it? All over major retailers such as Amazon, you’ll find the best Black Friday deals for office programs, creative editing tools, and video games. If you plan to make a computer upgrade around this time of the year, definitely consider picking up some installers for essential software as well.

Microsoft Office Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

If there’s one software suite that most students, professionals, and small-business owners can’t live without, it’s Microsoft Office. This pack of office programs is indispensable for most computer users — but the recurring license to the subscription-based Office 365 can be pretty pricey. Lucky for you, you can pick up a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Student right now on Amazon for just $125, which is a $25 discount on the original price of $150. That’s a steal for permanent access to these programs. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac, too!

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 is a lifetime purchase software suite that contains the latest versions of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Even though Microsoft Office and Google Docs have similar functionality, Office remains the best productivity suite available on a computer. While Microsoft has largely moved to a subscription-based model for its Office programs, the lifetime access key can save you tons of money in the long run, especially with this discount. You can install it permanently on any single device running Windows or macOS.

This is an especially great deal if you’re a small-business owner, a self-employed professional, or a student. The newest version of Word comes with tons of sleek templates for formal letters, resumes, and brochures that help make your documents look clean and modern. There’s also a fully-featured PowerPoint, with templates designed for any use case, from class projects to pitches with business partners. The installation and activation process is easy and painless, and if you run into any issues, you get 60 days of Microsoft support included.

No matter what you do with your computer, everyone should have Office installed. If you’re looking to be more productive, you can get this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 right now on Amazon for just $125. That’s $25, or 17%, off the original price of $150. Hit the “Buy Now” button to pick up an installer and get your shiny new Microsoft Office apps running right away!

