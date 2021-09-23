  1. Deals
Amazon is Having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office 365 Today

By

Whether you’re a small business owner running your entire operation from home, or a student who needs to turn in the best research papers possible, you need to have Microsoft Office on your workstation. It has a variety of applications and services that are crucial to your productivity. However, a full subscription to Microsoft Office tends to be quite pricey, which is why we needed to tell you about one of the best Microsoft Office deals we’ve seen in a while. Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal on Amazon for only $42, which is $28 off of the original price of $70. This deal could end at any moment, so we recommend clicking on that “Buy Now” link as soon as you can.

Microsoft Office is the most comprehensive and widely used office application suite around, and the cloud-based subscription model of Office 365 contains all the most essential programs for school, work, or your business. You’ll get access to powerful tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. That’s everything you need to create highly professional documents, decks, and spreadsheets that you can send to nearly anyone. Microsoft Office files are among the most widely accepted and compatible file formats around, so you won’t have to worry about running into file compatibility issues.

If you frequently find yourself filling up your computer hard drives too often, you’ll be happy to know that the Office 365 subscription comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage. This means you can back up all your most important documents, files, and photos to a safe and secure cloud server that you can access, sync, and share from any device. If you’re a Macbook or iMac user, this subscription also allows you to download the MacOS versions of Microsoft Office. The cloud-based Microsoft 365 model also brings frequent updates that ensure you get the latest and greatest features.

Whether you’re looking to crunch some important numbers or write the next great American novel, Office is an essential piece of software, and at this price, it’s an absolute no-brainer. You can get a one-year Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription right now on Amazon for only $42, which is a massive $28 discount from the original $70 and 40% off the standard price. You may not find a better deal than this, so make sure to hit that button below and get it right now.

More Microsoft Office deals

Beyond the Personal subscription, there are a few other configurations and plans of Office 365 that you might be interested in. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve put together a list of some of the best Microsoft Office deals from all around the internet. You can find our favorite deals below.

Microsoft 365 Family, 12-Month Subscription, up to 6 people (PC/Mac)

$95 $100
Have a busy family, or just need several copies of Microsoft 365 for your office? This 365 package gets you digital keys for up to 6 people for 12 months. Works with both PC and Mac. more
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft 365 Personal (1 person, 12-month subscription)

$41 $70
Get the core suite of Office programs along with cloud functionality, multi-device compatibility, and more for a great price for a one-year subscription with auto-renewal. more
Buy at Amazon

15-Month Microsoft 365 Family (6-Users) + Norton 360 Antivirus & VPN (1-Device)

$90 $160
Pair your Microsoft 365 with virus and VPN protection while saving some cash with this Nortion 360 bundle deal. You also get to enjoy an extra three months of Microsoft Office (15 instead of 12). more
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft 365 Business Standard (1 User, 12-Month Subscription)

$135 $150
This downloadable copy of Microsoft 365 Business (with a 12-month subscription) is a great option for professionals. It features Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive, plus some extras. more
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019

$220 $250
Lifetime activation key for Microsoft Office Professional Plus for Windows 10. Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. more
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft Office Professional 2019

$400 $440
Packed with all the classic apps for professionals, the Microsoft Office Professional 2019 also comes with access to Outlook, Publisher, and Access for one PC. more
Buy at Amazon
