Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop 3 discounted at Best Buy

Microsoft’s entry-level Surface Go 2 and mainstream Surface Pro 7 are two of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy, combining the portability of tablets and the wider functionality of laptops. These premium devices normally retail at hefty prices, but today you can get them at Best Buy for as low as $550. Which Surface device suits you best? Read on to find out.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $550, was $630

As mentioned, the Surface Go 2 is Microsoft’s entry-level offering, which means it’s the most affordable. Well, sort of. More on that later. Designwise, it looks exactly as the Surface Pro 7, but with a tinier 10.5-inch screen and weighing a measly 1.2 pounds, making it the more portable of the two. Its PixelSense display has a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels, which is less sharp than the Surface Pro 7’s. That doesn’t make it any less impressive as it’s bursting in gorgeous colors and gets super bright at 408 nits. Microsoft’s excellent Surface Pen (sold separately) works with both devices, and so does the Type Cover keyboard.

Now here’s the catch. The Surface Go 2 comes in at a more affordable $550 at Best Buy (down from $630), but it’s not bundled with the Type Cover. The Surface Pro 7 below is. The Surface Go 2 is also a tad less powerful with its Intel Core M processor, which is meant for casual productivity tasks and the occasional light editing jobs. But if you’re really after portability and just need something for web browsing, emailing, and social media updating, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Go 2. Get it for just $550 today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $599, was $959

In our opinion, the Surface Pro 7 is a much better investment compared to the Surface Go 2. Not only is it the more powerful device, but this deal comes bundled with the Type Cover keyboard, meaning you don’t need to spend an extra hundred dollars for it. At just $599 at Best Buy (down from $959), that’s quite the bargain. This unit is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, which is plenty fast and can easily tackle basic computing tasks. It can even run some heavy-duty programs with relative ease (not all though, as this processor is still decidedly lower-end). In fact, we think the Surface Pro 7 could work as your sole work device.

The Surface Pro 7’s 12.3-inch PixelSense panel is sharper than the Surface Go 2’s as it’s packed with 2736 x 1824 pixels. However, you’d be surprised to know that Surface Go 2 beats it in terms of color reproduction and brightness level (this screen maxes out at 395 nits). It’s a great screen nonetheless, perfect for content streaming and reading. Another thing that puzzles us is that despite being the larger machine, the Surface Pro 7 only offers eight hours of battery life, while the Surface Go 2 lasts an impressive two hours longer. Still, we think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the more well-rounded of the two and it’s our choice for the best 2-in-1 laptop of 2020. Get it with the Type Cover for just $599 at Best Buy today.

