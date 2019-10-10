After the recently held October 2019 Surface event, our favorite retail stores have dropped several deals on Microsoft Surface hardware. You can even get the Microsoft Surface Go on Walmart for $60 less. This deal on the Surface Go brings it back down to its best price yet. Jump on this chance to save on one of the best 2-in-1s today.

Usually $399, the Microsoft Surface Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity is down to $339 on Walmart. This makes it more affordable than the one featured on our compilation of the best Microsoft Surface deals. Hurry and place your order now before this 2-in-1 tablet deal is gone.

The Microsoft Surface Go is a great pick if you are looking to get a portable PC without breaking the bank. For under $400, you get a Windows device with a wonderful display and enough battery life to last most of a workday. Use it for everyday web browsing, document processing using Microsoft Word, and some light image editing with Photoshop Express.

What makes the Microsoft Surface Go one of the best 2-in-1s is the Type Cover. This keyboard attachment turns the Windows tablet into a portable workstation. It offers an all-around enjoyable typing experience and comes with a smooth and precise touchpad. However, this accessory is sold separately. But you can still type on the pop-up keyboard using the touchscreen when in tablet or studio mode.

Stay productive and entertained wherever you are with the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go. This highly portable device is the lightest Surface yet. You will not mind carrying this Windows tablet around on your backpack or tote bag. Easily whip it out to take quick notes or churn out a document on Word.

At its normal $399 price, the Microsoft Surface Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is already affordable. Walmart makes it even more appealing by dropping it to its lowest of $339. This Surface device deal will attract other buyers. Make sure to order yours today while stock is available.

