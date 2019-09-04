Nowadays, smartphones are increasing in size while laptops are in many cases becoming smaller. Many people that are always on the go, especially students, prefer a smaller laptop for its portability. If you are looking for the best laptop that you can get under $500, then the Microsoft Surface Go is your best choice. From its original price of $482, Amazon gives $83 discount so you can buy it now for only $399. You can also sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card to have an additional $50 off upon approval.

To support your everyday activities, the Microsoft Surface Go serves up a reliable laptop performance with its small 10-inch touchscreen display. Its high-resolution PixelSense Display is designed to work well with a range of functions, so you can view, touch, or even write on your laptop using a Surface Pen.

The Surface Go is a portable 2-in-1 device that can work as a laptop or transform into a tablet. It has a detachable cover that you can fold or disengage whenever you want, to serve as a stand-alone Intel tablet. This Surface Signature type cover also functions as a full keyboard, and is available in different colors to complement your style. You can also pair it with the Surface Mobile Mouse for more accurate control and screen navigation.

Powered by Intel Pentium Gold processor, this laptop can run most software and apps smoothly. You’ll have almost all day to spend working, studying, and watching your favorite movies as the Surface Go has up to 9 hours of battery life. It works fine with all Microsoft Office apps, helping you finish your reports or deadlines even when you’re not in the school or office.

With its sleek and slim built, you can bring the Microsoft Surface Go anywhere with you. It weighs only around two pounds, and is recognized as one of the lightest Surface models yet. Usually valued at $482, Amazon dropped its price by $83, making it now available for an amazing offer of only $399. You can even add $50 off on top of the discount once you sign up for Amazon Rewards Visa Card and gets approved.

