Best Buy knocks $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — today only

Best Buy is putting some credit behind its name by knocking a 25% off of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with 15-inch touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD — taking it from $1,199 to only $899. Too good to be true? Not quite, this is the real deal, but it’s only for one day.

For a few years now, Microsoft has taken its laptop cues from Apple and emphasized the style and speed of its surface editions, with the 3 being no exception. This is a reliably excellent machine for your everyday laptop tasks: Building decks for work, keeping the kids occupied, Zoom calls — the whole kit and caboodle (the 3:2 aspect ratio for the screen is especially attractive for all of the above). Also, the company has upped its game with the keyboard and trackpad, making them unbelievably sensitive and easy on the hands. And when it comes to logging in, their Windows Hello Facial tech works seamlessly.

The AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition, 2.3GHz processor is lightning-fast and handles its Windows 10 Home OS super efficiently. The model Best Buy has discounted comes in a platinum color and feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At 3.4 pounds, it’s a fast-acting middleweight laptop.

Where the Surface Laptop 3 really asserts its individuality is in its 15-inch touchscreen. Here, you get all the processing power of a laptop with the ease (and fun) of a tablet. For this edition, Microsoft upped the size of its glass trackpad and upgraded the battery to 11.5 hours of life.

If you’re in love with the idea of a touchscreen laptop, but $899 still sounds a little steep, we also like the HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop, which also boasts AMD Ryzen 5 technology for $599. The 14-inch Lenovo E495 Thinkpad carries that tech as well, not to mention a flurry of ports (USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.1, USB 2.0) for the ultimate connectivity, for $664. Not too shabby.

But it is rare to see a big box store drop this popular a laptop this much, which might explain why it’s only available today. If Windows and touchscreens are your laptop love language, you better jump on this deal today before it’s gone.

