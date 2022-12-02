As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the perfect blend of productivity and portability. It’s one of the best laptops if you prefer something thin and light, measuring just 0.57 inches thick and weighing in at 2.8lbs, while its 13.5-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio is the ideal size to get work done on the go. Under the hood, the 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 Evo processor and 8GB of RAM means snappy multitasking, with 512GB of onboard storage — more than enough to store all your photos, videos, documents, and anything else, plus a MicroSD card slot if you need more space.

You also get integrated graphics for casual gaming, video streaming, or browsing the web, an excellent, spacious keyboard, and solid port selection, including a Thunderbolt 4 port. Dual far-field studio mics and a built-in 720p webcam (sadly not 1080p) are ideal for video calls with family or work meetings, and if you’re watching movies or your favorite TV shows, the cinematic sound from Omnisonic speakers and Dolby Atmos, plus Dolby Vision IQ, make for an immersive experience.

If you still can’t decide between the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and the Acer Swift Edge, the laptop’s design may be the selling point. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 boasts a sleek, elegant design in a selection of colors including black, Sage, Platinum, and Sandstone. At this price, it’s an excellent buy for students, remote workers, or anybody looking to make 2023 their most productive year yet.

You can grab this deal from Best Buy right now and get the Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop for $1,000 — that’s a huge $300 saving off the usual $1,300 price that you could spend on some Microsoft Surface accessories. This deal’s only on for today, though, so if you want it, make sure you check out before it sells out!

