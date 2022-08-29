The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now

A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Whether you’re looking to take home a computing device that competes with the best tablets, or you’re looking for an alternative to the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ should be a top consideration. While Microsoft’s high end option, the Surface Pro 8, is meant to take on the Apple iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 7+ is intended for people on a budget who don’t want to give up much when it comes to performance. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of system RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive, the Surface Pro 7+ is a great value option. All of these combine to provide a responsive, speedy experience, and to provide plenty of storage space for all of your favorite games, apps, and digital content.

When comparing Microsoft Surface models like the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, it’s important to note the Surface Pro 7+ brings a 12.3-inch PixelSense display to your digital world. This provides 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop, an a its versatile kickstand can just nearly 180 degrees, which makes the Surface Pro 7+ a great device for binge watching and taking in content. It’s even capable of powering and outputting to multiple external 4K displays, so your digital window doesn’t have to end at 12.3 inches. Battery life is top notch on the Surface Pro 7+, and it’s a device that can even compete with features found in some of the best laptops.

If tablet functionality isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are plenty of laptop deals to shop right now. But if you want a tablet that packs a ton of capability into a modest price point, the Surface Pro 7+ is just $800 at Best Buy right now. It comes with a free Type Cover and Pen, and six free months of security software. Free shipping is included as well.

