Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

There’s never been a better time to invest in a new PC, laptop, tablet, or 2-in-1 computer — just check out these Surface Pro deals, Surface laptop deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals. Whether you’re headed back to class, or outfitting your new home office, this is the best chance to load up on computing gear. Right now, you can get $360 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover. It’s down to only $599, a massive drop of more than 30% from its regular price of $959. Don’t miss out!

Whether you’re looking for the perfect computer to carry around campus, or just from your home office to the kitchen, the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 experience. When we examined the Surface Pro 7, our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. And with the type cover, the Surface Pro 7 becomes a potential laptop replacement for everyday tasks. If you’re looking for a speedy 2-in-1  experience (for much less money than an iPad), this could be it.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Like the best 2-in-1 machines, the touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier and adds a tactile element but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content.

Going inside this impressive machine, you have some real power, namely a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating presentations — using powerful design software with Windows 10, which is included (and can be upgraded to Windows 11) — as it is for kicking back on the couch to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. The audio is fantastic as well — featuring enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound.

And with video calls being such a huge part of school, work, and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else could you want?

