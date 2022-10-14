This Surface Pro 8 model is down to just $800 at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the latest model in the popular line of mobile devices, is currently on sale in Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals. The tablet is yours for $800, following a $300 discount to its original price of $1,100, but you have to hurry in making the purchase if you’re interested because we’re not sure how much time remains for the offer. It’s highly recommended that you add the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 continues to elevate the Surface Pro line, with the model on sale from Best Buy featuring the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 11 pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. When comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the reasons to go for the latest model include faster performance, the option to upgrade its SSD for more storage, support for Thunderbolt technology to hook it up with dual monitors, slimmer bezels surrounding its larger 13-inch touchscreen with higher resolution at 2880 x 1920, and longer battery life at up to 16 hours. The Surface Pro 8 also features dual HD cameras for taking clear photos and selfies, and for joining video calls.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is primarily a tablet, buying the separately sold Surface Pro Type Cover will transform it into a laptop. In fact, it’s on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, as it provides all the benefits that you can get from owning a tablet and a laptop in one device. If you’re looking for laptop deals or student laptop deals, the Surface Pro 8 should also warrant consideration if you’re willing to get the Surface Pro Type Cover as your first accessory.

There’s a lot of demand for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 because of its powerful performance and helpful features, so we expect Best Buy’s $300 discount for the device to draw a lot of attention. You won’t always get the chance to buy it for $800 instead of its sticker price of $1,100, so you should grab this opportunity while it’s still online. If you’re already looking forward to everything that you can do on the Surface Pro 8, don’t hesitate to finalize this purchase.

