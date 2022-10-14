 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Surface Pro 8 model is down to just $800 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the latest model in the popular line of mobile devices, is currently on sale in Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals. The tablet is yours for $800, following a $300 discount to its original price of $1,100, but you have to hurry in making the purchase if you’re interested because we’re not sure how much time remains for the offer. It’s highly recommended that you add the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 continues to elevate the Surface Pro line, with the model on sale from Best Buy featuring the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 11 pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. When comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the reasons to go for the latest model include faster performance, the option to upgrade its SSD for more storage, support for Thunderbolt technology to hook it up with dual monitors, slimmer bezels surrounding its larger 13-inch touchscreen with higher resolution at 2880 x 1920, and longer battery life at up to 16 hours. The Surface Pro 8 also features dual HD cameras for taking clear photos and selfies, and for joining video calls.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is primarily a tablet, buying the separately sold Surface Pro Type Cover will transform it into a laptop. In fact, it’s on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, as it provides all the benefits that you can get from owning a tablet and a laptop in one device. If you’re looking for laptop deals or student laptop deals, the Surface Pro 8 should also warrant consideration if you’re willing to get the Surface Pro Type Cover as your first accessory.

There’s a lot of demand for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 because of its powerful performance and helpful features, so we expect Best Buy’s $300 discount for the device to draw a lot of attention. You won’t always get the chance to buy it for $800 instead of its sticker price of $1,100, so you should grab this opportunity while it’s still online. If you’re already looking forward to everything that you can do on the Surface Pro 8, don’t hesitate to finalize this purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Philips Hue Deals for October 2022
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $119 today
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today
irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals
Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for October 2022
campark act74 action camera amazon deal
Sign up for Verizon Fios internet, get a free Echo Show plus $300 off a soundbar
Family watching TV
Best Peloton alternatives for October 2022
L Now Indoor Exercise Bike
Best tablet deals for October 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
Best Instant Pot deals for October 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best Ninja Foodi deals for October 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $50today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4