Save $150 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X, because back-to-school

As we slip ‘n slide into August, the fall seems just around the corner, and accordingly, top retailers are flooding us with back-to-school sales. Amazon, Best Buy, and others are providing amazing discounts on all the tech students will need for the new school year. At that top of that list is a laptop — essential for going from lecture to lecture, even if a student never leaves their home or dorm room. One of our favorites all-arounders is the Microsoft Surface Pro X, currently $150 off at Amazon. It’s down to $850 from the original price of $1,000, which is a significant discount on a machine that can be a tablet, a laptop, a home entertainment system, and almost anything your want.

The best of both worlds — tablet and laptop — the Microsoft Surface Pro X is the latest version of Microsoft’s most versatile machine. The 13-inch touchscreen can be detached, so you can use the device as either a laptop or tablet. But it’s powered by the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor, so you can depend on not only multitasking laptop performance, but long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity.

For everyday use, especially outside of class, this thing is packed to the gills with potential. It’s ideal for preparing visual presentations, or writing papers or reports for school. Especially because you detach the screen, and use it as a tablet if your note-taking involves sketching, or more creative methods. At the same time the 13-inch screen gives you more than you need for streaming shows from Netflix or Disney+, or doing Zoom calls with profs and parents alike. And it’s one of the most portable machines out there: Just 7.3mm thin and starting at 1.7 pounds, there’s no easier laptop to tuck under your arm or toss into your bag and run to the next location with.

A huge step up from similarly priced laptops and previous Surface machines: Microsoft added a USB-C port, which means that transfer of data, as well as charging, is faster than ever. It’s also loaded with Windows 10 Home, supports the Surface Pen, has 128 GB of storage, and here’s the kicker: The battery lasts up to 13 hours. That’s hours more than any laptop in this price range; it can get a student through a day of classes, a library study session, and even a few Netflix breaks in-between.

Versatile and great-looking, the Microsoft Surface Pro X has everything you need in a laptop and tablet. Want to compare? Check out our the other laptop deals happening now. But we love the practicality of the Surface, especially when it’s on sale. Right now, you can get the Surface Pro X at Amazon for only $850. That’s $150 off the regular price of $1,000. After something a bit different? We’ve rounded up all the best Surface Pro deals out there, including a must-have offer on the Surface Pro 7.

