Upgrading your gaming PC with the latest components will go to waste if your monitor won’t be able to keep up with the increased processing power. If you’ve already spent most of your budget on your gaming desktop, the good news is that you can still get a gaming monitor with decent quality through the various retailers’ monitor deals. One of these offers that you might want to take advantage of is Walmart’s $85 discount for the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor, which brings its price down to $174 from its original price of $259. If you finalize the purchase before December 20, you’ll get the gaming monitor by Christmas.

The MSI Optix G272 features a 27-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels, which reduces distractions so you can focus on the game that you’re playing. The gaming monitor’s screen size is becoming increasingly popular, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, which also places priority on a high refresh rate, for smoother movements on your desktop and support for higher frame rates, and a low response time, for quick image transitions that can keep up with fast-paced action without screen tearing. The MSI Optix G272 comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, so it’s got you covered on both aspects.

Like most of Digital Trends’ best monitors, the MSI Optix G272 isn’t limited to just gaming. The monitor’s smart black tuner can bring out fine details in darker areas of the screen, which is great when you’re watching streaming content. The MSI Optix G272 will also be able to keep up with professional work such as editing videos and doing online research, in case you’ll also be using your gaming desktop to work from home.

Give justice to your gaming PC’s capabilities by upgrading your monitor to the MSI Optix G272, which is an even better option through Walmart’s $85 discount that slashes the gaming monitor’s price down to $174 from its original price of $259. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but if you’re looking forward to playing your favorite games on the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor before Christmas, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

