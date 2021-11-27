Nothing is better or faster than brewing a hot, fresh cup of coffee for the holidays, and the best way to do that is by picking up this Nespresso Machine Cyber Monday deal. Best Buy is offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle for just $180, which is a savings of $60. If you’ve been shopping for Cyber Monday coffee maker deals, you know that this pod-based machine should be near the top of your list. But don’t wait — the best Cyber Monday deals on popular items like coffee makers tend to sell out quickly, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on this incredible sale.

Today’s best Nespresso machine Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Two-in-one operation as both coffee maker and espresso machine

Straightforward and painless operation

Included Aeroccino3 milk frother for specialty drinks

Automatic shut-off after use

The holidays can be hectic, and sometimes a warm, fresh cup of coffee is the best pick-me-up you can ask for. For this reason, we are super excited to see this deal from Best Buy on the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle. Nespresso makes the brewing process simple, which means less waiting for the perfect cup of coffee. You can now score the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother for just $180, which is a savings of $60 off the regular price of $240.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus with Aeroccino milk frother is one of the best espresso machines for several reasons. First is its versatility — the machine does the work of a coffee machine and an espresso machine without having to buy separate small appliances. The VertuoPlus is also compatible with two types of Nespresso pods: Small capsules for making espresso shots and large capsules for full cups of coffee. This means the possibilities are endless with the VertuoPlus in that you can make fresh coffee and espresso shots for specialty coffee beverages.

One of the best parts about this particular model is the Aeroccino milk frother, which allows you to make espresso-based beverages like macchiatos and cappuccinos. The quality of the espresso is impressive especially considering the price — the VertuoPlus is a fraction of the cost of most espresso machines. The high-quality espresso is thanks to Nespresso’s Centrifusion system that blends coffee grounds with water and requires minimal setup. Simply add water to the tank, and you’re well on your way to piping hot espresso. And, the machine has an automatic shut-off to conserve energy and increase safety.

Now that the weather is getting colder, it is the perfect time to pick up a new coffee machine. If you’re not a coffee drinker, there is undoubtedly one on your holiday shopping list, and at this price, it’s a hard deal to pass up. For just $180, you can get your very own Nespresso VertuoPlus with Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which is a savings of $60. And considering the VertuoPlus is one of the most popular Nespresso models out there, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

