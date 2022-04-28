Save 20% on this Nespresso coffee maker in the Way Day sale

Thanks to the Way Day sale, one of the best Nespresso deals out there is courtesy of Wayfair. Right now, you can buy the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker for just $159, saving you $40 off the usual price. One of the most appealing coffee maker deals available at the moment, it’s sure to put a spring in your step each morning as you make a great cup of coffee. Snap it up now as Way Day ends very soon.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker makes it incredibly simple to brew both coffee and espresso in a variety of different sizes. It’s possible to brew five-ounce or eight-ounce cups of coffee, as well as single and double espressos. If you want to make iced drinks, all you need to do is pour over ice to create the desired effect. Simple to use, you can brew drinks at the touch of a single button with the one-touch mechanism ensuring you get the best in-cup result for whatever you plan on drinking. It incorporates a lot of what you would see from the best coffee makers.

Elsewhere, a large 40-ounce water tank means plenty of storage with a brewing capacity of up to 14 cups, while there’s enough room for 17 used capsules in its container, too, so you don’t have to keep removing Nespresso Vertuo capsules all the time. A fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds means it’s good to go in a snap, saving you time in the mornings before work. Starting you off just right, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker comes with 14 Nespresso capsules to get you introduced to the concept.

Looking super stylish while offering plenty of useful features right down to a safety-first automatic shut-off facility, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker is a dream to use in so many ways. Ordinarily priced at $200, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker is enjoying a 20% off discount at Wayfair as part of the Way Day sales. That means it costs just $159 if you buy now. You’ll need to be quick though as the sale ends very soon and stock is limited.

