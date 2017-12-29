Digital Trends
The procrastinator’s guide to New Year’s Eve party ideas

new years eve party ideas

Have I got New Year’s Eve party ideas for you, people. Going out? Staying in? Or maybe you and your crew are doing a mixture of both. I want you to be prepared when the clock strikes midnight, whether you celebrate with a kiss or a toast of champagne, or are frantically looking for your phone to take a video of yourself yelling and spinning around. Or is that just me?

Anyway, here’s a list of items to help you ring in the new year wherever you may be. You can also get your Netflix queue ready here for your post-NYE recovery. 

Smartphone flask

smart phone flask

This sneaky, smartphone flask comes in handy when that initial buzz wears off and you’re too broke to buy $12 shots. Need more options?  Your girl can wear this booze-filled bracelet or hold on to these extra-stealthy tampon flasks.

New Year’s Eve party headbands

2017 headband

Say good riddance to 2017 with these sassy NYE headbands, or simply say “Happy New Year!” with these items

Disposable cameras

Fujifilm Camera

 Sure, you can document the night with your smartphone and collage it up with an app the next day, but single-use instant cameras bring another level of memory-making. You can get even more artsy and #ThrowbackThursday-ready with this black-and-white film disposable camera.

Photo booth props

photo booth props

Speaking of photos, why not set up a photo booth at home with this 20-piece props kit, and for just a dollar more, you can grab this 59-piece props kit.

Photo booth backdrop

photo booth backdrop

You can’t have a proper New Year’s Eve photo booth without a metallic, fringed background.

Party banner

fuck 2017 banner

What’s a party without a party banner? Go the extra step and get this champagne balloon kit

Champagne flutes

Chambong

 Toast to the New Year with the party-foul-proof acrylic Chambong. Or stay traditional yet festive with this 30-pack of gold glitter champagne flutes or these 12-piece stemless, BPA-free flutes.

Drinking glass charms

emoji drinking charms

No guessing games here. With these emoji charms, you’ll always know which cup is yours.

Party essentials

party essentials

It’s not much of a party without the essentials. Need more? See the full spread of party wares here

