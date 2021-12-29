These days, it’s not enough to have a high-speed and reliable internet connection — and in some places, even that’s tough to secure. It’s because there are so many devices that rely on an active connection, from smart home tech to game consoles and streaming platforms, they all need consistent access. If you have multiple smart TVs in your home, for example, and everyone wants to watch their own shows or movies — which is undoubtedly going to happen over the holidays — you need a stable connection for all of those devices, wirelessly or wired, which means you need a decent home internet router.

Cue the Gryphon mesh routers. They provide blazing fast speeds, a reliable connection, and extended coverage for a large home or property. What’s more, they come with a wide variety of features, many giving better customization for your network, like built-in parental controls. We’re going to take a closer look at two of Gryphon’s best home network devices, which you can leverage to improve your online experiences whether gaming, watching movies, or browsing. It’s also an excellent way to start the new year off right, by focusing on better internet habits for your family.

Gryphon AX Advanced Security and Parental Control Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi system — $279 or $479

Available as a single unit, or in a double-pack, the Gryphon AX Advanced Security and Parental Control Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System offers up to 3,000 square feet of coverage, per router. Plus, thanks to Wi-Fi 6 and the AX4300 Gigabit speeds, you’ll get up to 40% faster connectivity for your devices.

It is dual-band, so it supports both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz radio frequencies, so it will work with older devices too. But newer tech will benefit from the 4.3Gbps wireless speeds. It syncs with the Gryphon mobile app to allow for remote monitoring, settings changes, and parental control setup. Unmatched internet protection secures all devices connected through the router, as well. It offers intelligent intrusion detection, malware filtering, daily security updates, device vulnerability scanning, and an ad reduction tool.

Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi system — $180, was $200

This affordable yet powerful mesh router from Gryphon offers 3,000 square feet of coverage. Like most of Gryphon’s routers, you can choose your mesh configuration, whether you want a single router, two, or three. The more routers you add, the greater the coverage, and the better the connection — each unit offers an additional 3,000 square feet of coverage. It’s tri-band, so it supports Bluetooth, the 5GHz radio frequency, and 2.4GHz.

It supports data transfer rates, wirelessly, up to 3 gigabits per second (Gbps). Again, the built-in security features and parental controls offer better protection than comparable routers. You get intrusion and malware detection, daily security updates, and much more. You can also sync up with the router through the Gryphon mobile app to check stats, adjust settings, and configure the parental controls. If you’re looking to enhance your home network’s performance, while also significantly improving security, this is the way to go!

