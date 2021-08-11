  1. Deals
Grab the perfect HP back-to-school laptop for $250 off right here

The first day of school is just around the corner. Now more than ever, having a reliable laptop is essential to staying on top of things in an everchanging academic landscape. Whether you’re a student or a parent, you know it’s important to find the right laptop. Right now, you can get this awesome HP laptop deals for $250 off the regular price. This 2021 HP 15Z Laptop is on sale now at Newegg.com for only $449, marked down from $699 for a limited time only.

Heading back to school in the fall? You’ll need a laptop for everything from registering for classes to completing assignments to staying in touch with loved ones back home. Parents looking for an affordable laptop for their high school or college students should seriously consider this laptop deals. This HP back-to-school laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, Athlon Gold 3150U processor, and 8GB of RAM for quick response times. It also comes with AMD Radeon Graphics and Windows 10 Home, so you can easily create and view documents, photos, and more. The built-in camera, microphone, and speakers make it simple to video chat with family or attend online classes through Zoom or other platforms.

This HP laptop is perfectly portable to go everywhere you need it, including the library, dorm, and classroom. Long-lasting battery life means you can do more in between charges and don’t have to bring charging cables to class with you, plus fast-charge technology lets you charge up to 50% of the battery in less than 45 minutes. HP processors are notoriously reliable, so you can get work done without interruptions. Built-in RAM provides plenty of storage for photos, videos, documents, and more. These Newegg laptop deals won’t last long, so make sure to take advantage of the opportunity while you can.

Now is the time to take advantage of back-to-school student laptop deals. The highly rated 2021 HP 15Z Laptop is the perfect tool for students of all ages. Do more and achieve more with HP. Shop Newegg.com now to get this HP laptop on sale for just $449. Save $250 total on this student laptop from the regular price of $699. Hurry, this deal ends soon!

More Student Laptop Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons more student laptop deals happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,323 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

HP 15 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$399 $449
Grab a new HP laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$155 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon
