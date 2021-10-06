Thanks to HP, now is an excellent time to get a desktop or laptop at a competitive price. Just take a peek at some of the latest HP laptop deals and you’ll see there are a lot of options. There are gaming laptops, laptops that are phenomenal for productivity, and some for media streaming. The best option is always to go with something that can do most, if not all of those activities. Then, you don’t necessarily have to choose, and you can swap seamlessly between what you’re doing without worrying if your computer will hold up. That’s the deal with the HP Pavilion Aero Laptop, a 13-inch looker that’s available at a fantastic price, right now.

Free shipping? Check! Great discount? Check! Plenty of power under the hood? Check! As part of HP’s Days sale, the Pavilion Aero Laptop (13z-be000) is $80 off, and here’s why that’s such an exciting thing. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Ryzen graphics, and 8GB of RAM, or up, this thing is a well-designed Windows 11 laptop. Right out of the box you’ll get Windows 11 Home 64-bit, the latest Microsoft operating system. It also features a 13-inch WUXGA IPS display with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, upgradeable to a WQXGA IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600. That’s what’s so great about it, you can customize the machine so both the performance and the price match your budget. You can check out that deal below, starting at $670 — you’ll even get a free HP mouse with it — or keep reading to learn more about the HP Pavilion Aero Windows 11 Laptop.

Why is the HP Pavilion Aero laptop such a great deal?

Before we dive in, we thought it would be best to point out that Pavilion Laptops are available in several different sizes beyond 13-inches. If you want a bigger screen or just a meatier laptop overall, you can pick a bigger size and many of them have similar designs. Other Pavilion models will have different hardware and specifications, though. We chose to highlight the 13-inch model because of how portable it is, which is why most people would spring for a laptop over a desktop. Also, the base model comes with 8GB of onboard RAM, so if you want more than that make sure to update it before checking out!

For power, you can choose between several options starting with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor with up to 4.2GHz clock speeds, with options topping off at an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with up to 4.4GHz speeds. All of those options come with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. You can also select models with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB up to 1TB, as an NVMe M.2 solid-state drive. The display remains at 13.3-inches unless you choose a bigger model, but you can swap between WUXGA or WQXGA standards. It also has a built-in fingerprint reader, Realtek WiFi 6 (1×2 or 2×2), and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity. The 43 watt-hour battery should last between 10 and 12 hours depending on usage. Color options include silver, gold, white, and rose gold. For those who want an expert opinion, in Digital Trends’ HP Pavilion Aero 13 Review, Mark Coppock calls it a “well-built” and “well-equipped” laptop that should last for quite a few years with “typical use.”

Now, because that was a pretty wild spec and feature drop, we’ll break it down a little better. The 8GB of RAM isn’t necessarily ideal, but it’s plenty to get things done like work, play, and media streaming. If you have the opportunity we would recommend choosing a model with more RAM. Otherwise, this machine has a lot of power packed into a slim and sleek frame. It weighs under 2.2-pounds, so it’s pretty light and will fit nicely in a backpack, handbag, or satchel. It’s also a solid option if you just want to use it around your home or apartment. The most promising part is that it’s customizable, and there are a few different options to adjust the cost — depending on whether you want to pay more or less. Normally $750, you can grab it now, starting at $670 with free shipping. You can also get an extra 5% off select accessories you add to your cart along with the laptop. A free HP wireless mouse (200) comes with select PC purchases, including this one!

