This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

It’s that time again when everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Shopping for new clothes, new devices, and new gear is definitely a thing. It’s always a good idea to watch the latest Dell laptop deals to see if there’s anything you might want.

Dell is also hosting a crazy deal on its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is ideal for students, creatives, and professionals. Right now, you’ll get $89 off the list price, which drops it down to $250 with free shipping and delivery. Act fast, though, the deal has limited availability and will be gone before you know it!

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has a sleek, lightweight design, but it’s also packed with some decent power — so you can get your work done. Inside is an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds up to 2.8GHz. It also features a 15.6-inch HD LED-backlit display running at a native resolution of 1366 x 768. Additional hardware includes 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory.

Windows 10 Home in S-mode is included, but don’t let that get you down if you’re not a fan, because you can always disable S mode. What’s more, it has WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and you’ll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Ports include HDMI, an SD card slot, and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. A numeric keypad sits off to the side of the standard QWERTY, which makes it easier for budgeting and calculations. With Dell Mobile Connect you can sync up your mobile devices — Android or iOS — to receive texts, calls, notifications, and other alerts on your laptop. That way you’re always in the know, no matter what device you’re using!

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is normally $340, but you can get it right now for $89 off, or $250 with free shipping and express delivery. This deal is extremely limited so act fast if you really want one. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, and that’s that!

More laptop deals available now

Not interested in the Inspiron 15 or want to see what else is available? We rounded up all of the best laptop deals for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1

$1,155 $2,000
This 2-in-1 will bring your photos and videos to life thanks to a vibrant OLED screen, plus it also includes pen support for drawing and creativity.
Buy at Walmart
