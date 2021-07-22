Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s that time again when everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Shopping for new clothes, new devices, and new gear is definitely a thing. It’s always a good idea to watch the latest Dell laptop deals to see if there’s anything you might want.

Dell is also hosting a crazy deal on its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is ideal for students, creatives, and professionals. Right now, you’ll get $89 off the list price, which drops it down to $250 with free shipping and delivery. Act fast, though, the deal has limited availability and will be gone before you know it!

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has a sleek, lightweight design, but it’s also packed with some decent power — so you can get your work done. Inside is an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds up to 2.8GHz. It also features a 15.6-inch HD LED-backlit display running at a native resolution of 1366 x 768. Additional hardware includes 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics 600 with shared graphics memory.

Windows 10 Home in S-mode is included, but don’t let that get you down if you’re not a fan, because you can always disable S mode. What’s more, it has WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and you’ll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it launches. Ports include HDMI, an SD card slot, and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. A numeric keypad sits off to the side of the standard QWERTY, which makes it easier for budgeting and calculations. With Dell Mobile Connect you can sync up your mobile devices — Android or iOS — to receive texts, calls, notifications, and other alerts on your laptop. That way you’re always in the know, no matter what device you’re using!

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is normally $340, but you can get it right now for $89 off, or $250 with free shipping and express delivery. This deal is extremely limited so act fast if you really want one. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, and that’s that!

More laptop deals available now

Not interested in the Inspiron 15 or want to see what else is available? We rounded up all of the best laptop deals for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations