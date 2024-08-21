This back to school laptop from Asus is on sale for $110

With the new school year just around the corner, parents who are planning to buy a laptop for their children should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. At only $110, following a $70 discount on its original price of $180, this is one of the most affordable back to school laptop deals. It’s not a refurbished model from a shady manufacturer — it’s a brand new device from one of the best laptop brands, so shop this bargain with confidence! You’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase for it if you want the savings though. The offer is part of Best Buy’s Tech Fest, which will end on August 25.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop

For its extremely cheap price, you shouldn’t expect the Asus E410 to match the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops. It’s only got the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 4GB of RAM that’s only found in low-budget devices, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. However, for simple schoolwork such as doing online research, typing reports, and joining online classes, this laptop will be more than enough.

The Asus E410 maintains its portability with its 14-inch screen, but the relatively small display is sharp and colorful with its Full HD resolution. The laptop only comes with a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that can be supplemented by cloud storage services for additional storage space for the school year’s files. The Asus E410 ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode though, for an operating system that will be familiar for most students.

