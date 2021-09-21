  1. Deals
Amazon is having a flash sale on laptops today — HP, Dell, Lenovo

Whether you’re going back to school or back to your office, everything is a little easier with a fast and responsive laptop. Right now, Amazon is having a flash sale on these highly-rated laptops for students and professionals alike. From attending online classes to Zoom meetings with coworkers, staying in touch with friends and family, surfing the web, streaming shows, and more, these laptops can help you do it all. They’re all on sale with massive markdowns right now on Amazon, and you’ll even get free shipping if you’re a Prime member! Learn more about some of the best laptops on the market when you read these reviews of the best laptops of 2021.

HP 15 Laptop — $549, was $660

HP 15 Laptop in silver showing screen with graphs and video chat on a white background.

First up is the HP 15 Laptop, which features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for super-fast load and response times. Featuring a 15.6-inch full HD display screen and a lightweight design, this laptop is perfect for those who are on the go. From class to the office, you’ll be able to get more done quicker. This HP laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can write term papers or check-in with clients with ease. This laptop includes a super-long-lasting battery that can deliver up to 7.5 hours of continuous use, and the HP Fastcharge lets you power back up from zero to 50% in just 45 minutes. The built-in webcam and speakers let you stay connected everywhere you go.

Not sure if this laptop is right for you? Check out the other HP laptop deals going on today.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Touchscreen Laptop — $579, was $780

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Touchscreen Laptop in black, open to windows home screen.

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 HD Touchscreen Laptop is part of Amazon’s flash sale going on now. Featuring an extra-large 15.6-inch HD display, this laptop uses touchscreen technology so you can interact with your laptop in a whole new way. Whether you’re heading off to class or to the office, this laptop will go everywhere you go with ease. Featuring an Intel Core i5 Processor for faster speeds, you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve. This Lenovo laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can get to work right away. Connect to Wi-Fi easily, and use the Bluetooth connectivity to connect your favorite headphones, mouse, keyboard, and more.

Looking for something a little different for the back-to-school season? Check out some other student laptop deals going on now.

Dell Inspiron 3 QHD Laptop — $978, was $1100

Dell Inspiron 3 QHD Laptop in black, open-faced, with colorful background and smiling man on the screen, against a white background.

For a more advanced laptop, you’ll want to check out this Dell laptop that’s on sale right now during Amazon’s laptop flash sale. The Dell Inspiron 13 QHD Laptop is the latest model in this style. Ultra-thin and lightweight, this laptop weighs under 3 pounds and fits easily into your bag. This laptop features extra-long battery life, plus with ExpressCharge, you can quickly regain power — replenish up to 80% of the battery life in just 60 minutes of charging time! With a 13.3-inch screen and QHD display panel, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals on everything you watch. Connect to Wi-Fi quickly and easily to surf the web, stream movies and TV, attend online lectures, or Skype with family and friends. This high-powered Dell laptop lets you do it all!

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
HP Pavilion 13 Laptop (11th gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$600 $780
With an 11th-gen Core processor backed by 16GB of RAM, this laptop can run multiple applications at once without an issue. Battery life is great which means you can stay productive even on the go. more
Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $750
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo Yoga 6 doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream. more
Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$949 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set. more
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,052 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display more
Asus VivoBook 14 (Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$379
With a Ryzen processor from AMD, this Asus VivoBook 14 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs. more
HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use. more
