Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re going back to school or back to your office, everything is a little easier with a fast and responsive laptop. Right now, Amazon is having a flash sale on these highly-rated laptops for students and professionals alike. From attending online classes to Zoom meetings with coworkers, staying in touch with friends and family, surfing the web, streaming shows, and more, these laptops can help you do it all. They’re all on sale with massive markdowns right now on Amazon, and you’ll even get free shipping if you’re a Prime member! Learn more about some of the best laptops on the market when you read these reviews of the best laptops of 2021.

HP 15 Laptop — $549, was $660

First up is the HP 15 Laptop, which features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for super-fast load and response times. Featuring a 15.6-inch full HD display screen and a lightweight design, this laptop is perfect for those who are on the go. From class to the office, you’ll be able to get more done quicker. This HP laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can write term papers or check-in with clients with ease. This laptop includes a super-long-lasting battery that can deliver up to 7.5 hours of continuous use, and the HP Fastcharge lets you power back up from zero to 50% in just 45 minutes. The built-in webcam and speakers let you stay connected everywhere you go.

Not sure if this laptop is right for you? Check out the other HP laptop deals going on today.

Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Touchscreen Laptop — $579, was $780

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 HD Touchscreen Laptop is part of Amazon’s flash sale going on now. Featuring an extra-large 15.6-inch HD display, this laptop uses touchscreen technology so you can interact with your laptop in a whole new way. Whether you’re heading off to class or to the office, this laptop will go everywhere you go with ease. Featuring an Intel Core i5 Processor for faster speeds, you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve. This Lenovo laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so you can get to work right away. Connect to Wi-Fi easily, and use the Bluetooth connectivity to connect your favorite headphones, mouse, keyboard, and more.

Looking for something a little different for the back-to-school season? Check out some other student laptop deals going on now.

Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 3 QHD Laptop — $978, was $1100

For a more advanced laptop, you’ll want to check out this Dell laptop that’s on sale right now during Amazon’s laptop flash sale. The Dell Inspiron 13 QHD Laptop is the latest model in this style. Ultra-thin and lightweight, this laptop weighs under 3 pounds and fits easily into your bag. This laptop features extra-long battery life, plus with ExpressCharge, you can quickly regain power — replenish up to 80% of the battery life in just 60 minutes of charging time! With a 13.3-inch screen and QHD display panel, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals on everything you watch. Connect to Wi-Fi quickly and easily to surf the web, stream movies and TV, attend online lectures, or Skype with family and friends. This high-powered Dell laptop lets you do it all!

Buy Now

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations