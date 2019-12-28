Christmas day has come and gone and a new year — and in fact, a whole new decade — will soon be upon us. And although the big holiday sales have wrapped up, it’s still the season for deals and steals as the big retailers like Walmart are eager to clear out much of their remaining inventory (and to lure in shoppers who have gift cards and Christmas money to burn).

We expect these post-holiday sales to last through the start of 2020, and Walmart already has its own end-of-year clearance blowout running right now with juicy discounts on everything from home essentials to electronics. There’s an ocean of stuff to sort through, however — Walmart is definitely in the aforementioned camp of retailers trying to clear some space on their shelves — so it can be a time-consuming hassle to actually sniff out the legitimately good deals among all the junk.

Skip the goose chase and let us save you some time. We’ve already combed through the Walmart end-of-year clearance sale offerings to bring you a large handful of nice deals on name-brand electronics like headphones and TVs (among other things). If you’re one of the good boys or girls who have some Christmas cash to spend, or if you’re just looking for some last-minute tech deals before we ring in 2020, then read on:

Beats by Dre urBeats3 Earphones

Beats, now owned by Apple, remains a household name in the world of head-fi, but you don’t need to shell out hundreds to enjoy that bassy punch. The urBeats3 headphones are the perfect no-nonsense pair of earbuds you can take with you anywhere (although somewhat ironically, the 3.5mm audio jack means you can’t use them with newer iPhones). Walmart has them for just $35 right now, down $25 from their usual price of around 60 bucks.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset

HyperX makes some of the best and highest-value gaming headsets on the market, and the Cloud Revolver remains one of our all-time favorites. It’s compatible with just about any gaming platform, and its detachable mic means you can use it as a pair of normal headphones when you want. It is made even more attractive by this nice New Year’s discount, letting you score the Cloud Revolver gaming headset for just $80 and save $40 off of its normal price tag.

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV with built-in DVD Player

The Sceptre 32-inch LED television is the perfect medium-sized HD LED TV for kids, your bedroom, or a guest room. It even boasts a built-in player for enjoying those older DVDs (which actually may not look as nice on a modern big-screen 4K TV). Its 720p HD resolution won’t win any design awards in 2020, but for 100 bucks ($30 off), it’s hard to look this cheap gift horse in the mouth.

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini Wireless 3D Printer

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to get into 3D printing, the da Vinci mini wireless printer from XYZprinting is a good place to start. It offers a working area that is 6 cubic inches in size, making it a great desktop-friendly machine for smaller 3D printing projects, and its wireless connectivity makes for a simple and user-friendly setup. It comes with all the software you need as well as materials to get you started right out of the box — and a $110 discount lets you do it for just $170.

Motile 14-inch Windows 10 Ultrabook

Motile is one of Walmart’s new house brands, and this laptop punches well above its weight. The 14-inch Motile ultrabook comes loaded with Windows 10 and packs 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega 8 graphics that allows you to do some light gaming. Its 1080p display is tuned by THX for a vibrant picture and its aluminum frame is lightweight yet durable for all-day carry and use. For $349 after a 50% markdown off its retail price, the Motile 14-inch ultrabook gives you a lot of laptop for your money.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera with AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm lens

Nikon has proven that you don’t need to shell out a fortune for a good name-brand DSLR camera, and its D3500 is a newer model that’s the perfect starting point for someone looking to get more serious about photography. This discounted camera comes with a Nikkor 18-55mm zoom lens with an f/3.5-5.6G aperture so you can get shooting right away. At $349 after a nice $75 discount, the Nikon D3500 might be the best way to grab a modern DSLR for less than 400 bucks right now.

Vizio 3.1.2-channel Premium Soundbar System

If you want to enhance your TV’s audio but don’t want to deal with the cost and labor required for a surround sound speaker setup, then this Vizio 3.1.2-channel soundbar system is for you. The soundbar has five Dolby Atmos-powered speaker drivers — three front-facing and two directed upwards — and you also get a slim wireless subwoofer that you can place just about anywhere. Built-in Google Chromecast also lets you stream audio right to the soundbar from your mobile device. You can add this Vizio soundbar and subwoofer to your home theater setup for $367 and save $101.

RCA 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Ultra HD TVs are pretty much the norm now, and that sort of ubiquity means that prices are much lower than they were even a few years ago. The RCA 65-inch TV is a great and affordable way to enjoy some entertainment on the big screen in crisp 4K, and its built-in Roku software lets you start watching right away — no external streaming sticks or boxes required. A $250 savings lets you grab the RCA 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $430.

