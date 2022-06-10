It’s the last day of Newegg’s huge flash sale!

Newegg, an increasingly popular source for discounts on electronic devices, is currently in the middle of a flash sale that further lowers its prices for a wide range of products. There’s not much time left on these Newegg deals because the sale is on its last day, so you might want to check out the offers while they’re still online, in case there’s something that you need.

What can you expect from Newegg? Everything from TV deals, to headphone deals, to smartwatch deals, to home security camera deals, and many more. To help you navigate the flash sale, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that are still available. Hopefully one of these discounted products catches your eye. Feel free to look around and see what other products have received price cuts, though you have to be quick about it because you may lose track of time and miss out.

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds — $22, was $62

The Aukey EP-T31 wireless earbuds are cheap, but they work as well as their more expensive counterparts when you’re listening to your favorite playlists, watching shows and movies, and answering calls. They last for up to 5 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. The wireless earbuds come with IPX5 water resistance, which protects them from damage during sweaty workouts and sudden rainfalls, and three different ear-tip sizes so that you can choose the most comfortable fit. The Aukey EP-T31 wireless earbuds are compatible with almost any device with Bluetooth, including smartphones and are powered by either iOS or Android.

Apeman A100 Action Camera — $55, was $120

Capture the best moments of your life with the Apeman A100 action camera, which can record videos at up to 4K resolution and 50 frames per second, and take photos at 20MP quality. It features a 2-inch touchscreen, so you don’t have to fiddle with small buttons while outdoors, and it also comes with a 2.4G remote control that you can wear on your wrist to make it even easier to operate, which will help during extreme activities. This action camera will survive any situation with its rugged construction and waterproofing that can let it go as deep as 40 meters, while you take advantage of recording functions like loop recording, time-lapse photography, and slow motion.

Voger F1001 Digital Picture Frame — $76, was $110

Decorate your home with precious memories through the Voger F1001 digital picture frame, which features built-in storage of 16GB that you can expand by up to 128GB through an SD card. After you fill up the digital picture frame’s memory with photos and videos through its dedicated app, you can use its split-screen function to show three pictures or two pictures and a video at the same time, or its panorama function to display long pictures. For the forgetful ones, the Voger F1001 digital picture frame also comes with an anniversary function that will automatically display your anniversary pictures whenever the date arrives.

LG OLED65G2PUA 4K TV — $2,997, was $3,197

If your home theater setup needs an upgrade, it will be worth it to splurge on the LG OLED65G2PUA 4K TV. The 65-inch display features 4K resolution, with LG’s a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K automatically adjusting settings to improve the quality of the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching. When comparing OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs like this one from LG include deeper blacks, superior response time and refresh rate, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort. The 4K TV’s Gallery Design makes it a conversation starter in your living room, while its webOS platform grants access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

