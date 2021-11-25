Newegg is a great place to shop for gaming gear. During Newegg Black Friday deals, you can save a ton on gaming desktops, PC components, gaming monitors, and a wide variety of accessories. You can build up a whole gaming rig piece by piece just at Newegg, and you’ll save hundreds of dollars in the process. Check out our picks of some of the best deals on the site today.

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3600 CL16 Desktop RAM — $110, was $202

Do you want to overclock your PC? This is the memory for you. The Vengeance LPX SDRAM has a heatspreader made from aluminum to help dissipate heat faster. Two 16GB modules give you 32GB total with this sweet deal. With a speed of DDR4 3600, you’ll get a noticeable boost in performance. It’s pretty thin too, so it doesn’t take up too much space in your case. It’s even available in multiple colors if you want to match your motherboard.

2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD — $190, was $330

This 2TB SSD is an upgrade from Samsung’s 970 EVO. This model gets read/write speeds of up to 3,500/3,300 MB per second. You get super-enhanced power efficiency too. The 970 EVO is powered by V-NAND tech, a way to vertically stack flash cells within the SSD. Samsung estimates a crazy 1,500,000 hours between inherent system failures. That’s 171 years, so you know it is confident in its product.

Asus TUF 25-inch Gaming Monitor — $200, was $310

The Asus TUF is a great monitor for gamers on a budget. The monitor has a Full HD display, meaning it will get up to 1080p. That’s the standard step below 4K. The bezels are nice and thin, so you can maximize the screen-to-space ration on your desk or put two screens together without a big black bar in the middle. it has a high dynamic range and a nice color gamut, so you can see all the colors the game is trying to show you.

ABS ALA268 Gladiator Gaming PC — $2,699, was $3,299

If you don’t want to bother with building your own gaming rig component by component, Newegg has a lot of options for prebuilt gaming PCs. This stylish Corsair model has the power you’re looking for. With an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU, you’ll be able to run most games above their minimum settings. You get 32GB of RAM to help you run multiple programs at once without experiencing a slowdown. It’s all wrapped up in a nice glass case with RGB highlights.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations