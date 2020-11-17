  1. Deals
Newegg Black Friday Deals 2020: Laptops, monitors, PCs

We’re officially into the 2020 holiday shopping season, and the Black Friday deals are going live, with major retailers launching early online sales to lure in shoppers ahead of the post-Thanksgiving rush. If you’re on the hunt for new computer stuff — whether it’s a laptop, desktop PC, monitor, or components for your custom build — Newegg is the place to get it, and this tech outlet is already dropping some great bargains. You can also find deals on household appliances such as air conditioners and sewing machines. Read on to see all the best Newegg Black Friday deals available right now and to learn how Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection guarantee helps you get the best price.

Today’s best Newegg Black Friday Deals

Don’t want to wait until the 27th for Black Friday to arrive? This year, you don’t have to. The Newegg Black Friday deals are live already, and we’ve rounded up all the best ones right here to give you an edge. Better still, the Newegg Black Friday Price Protection guarantee means there’s really no reason to wait, anyway; even if you grab one of those Black Friday deals only to see it get marked down further, Newegg will refund you the difference.

Another reason not to wait is that delivery windows are often a bit larger during holiday shopping season even under normal circumstances, but this year, expect more delays due to the massive increase in demand for online shopping. If you’re buying gifts, then don’t wait around for another deal that you think you might see later — it’s best to order now to ensure your stuff is delivered before the holidays arrive.

WITH REBATE
Expires soon

Asus AMD Ryzen 7 Gaming PC (NVIDIA GeForce RTX,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,450
If you're looking for a colorful CPU, this Asus model is for you. It runs on AMD Ryzen 7, ideal for gamers, and has a generous memory capacity. The interior and exterior are decorated with LED lights.
Buy at Newegg
WITH REBATE
Expires soon

MSI Mech Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 GPU

$375
The Radeon RX 5700 XT is one of AMD's top-tier GPUs, roughly comparable to the Nvidia RTX 2060 Super or 2070. It's more than capable of handling 1440p gaming or even 4K with a suitable monitor.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Rosewill RHGS-20001 Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes

$13 $19
Portable and convenient to use, this Rosewill handheld garment steamer is travel-friendly and can smooth out wrinkles within 8 minutes. It also heats up in less than 1 minute.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Logitech MK120 Wired USB Keyboard and Mouse

$14 $20
Logitech produces good quality gear at affordable prices. This is for those who just want their keyboard to work or who prefer to spend their money elsewhere.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Corsair HS60 PRO SURROUND 3.5mm Connector Circumaural Gaming Headset

$64 $70
Play games comfortably with plush, high-quality headphones. This one from Corsair has custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that improve sound quality, plus immersive 7.1 surround sound.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Vitesse 55" T Shaped Computer Gaming Desk with Free Large Mouse Pad

$125 $165
Feel like a gamer and streamer with this Vitesse desk. It comes with a large mouse pad so you get maximum mobility on your gaming mouse.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code 2FTSTECH54
Expires soon

Fractal Design Meshify C Compact Dark Tint Tempered Glass Computer Case

$80 $95
Give your CPU a sleek look with this dark tint casing. It's made for mid tower builds and it has accessible USB and audio ports, as well as 2 internal 3.5" drive bays.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB Desktop Memory Model

$140 $150
Known for its blazing fast transfer speed, these G.SKILL memory models use 40,000MHz of power, which ensures that games and other media would run smoothly.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$237 $250
Pro-gamers need a wireless keyboard with speedy clicks response and this Logitech model can do that and more. It's designed with RGB lights to complete the gaming experience.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Acer EB321HQU Cbidpx 31.5" WQHD Monitor, Black

$240 $280
You can't go wrong with a WQHD monitor when it comes to games and streaming movies. This 31.5" Acer monitor has 2560x1440 resolution, promising crystal-clear output every time.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code 2FTSTECH58
Expires soon

Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake 8-Core Desktop Processor

$300 $310
Do you often work with heavy-duty editing software? Upgrade your PC with this Intel Core i7 processor, which comes UHD graphics and a max turbo frequency of 4.9GHz for improved performance.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code: SCARYSV
Expires soon

Star Wars: Squadrons - PC Digital [Origin]

$40
Feel like you're in the Star Wars universe with this genre shooter game. Squadrons lets you pilot starfighters in strategic 5 vs. 5 space battles.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Seagate 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

$62 $72
Do you need extra space? This 2TB Seagate hard drive is compatible with PC, PS4, and Xbox. You can also bring this anywhere thanks to its compact size.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

SkyTech Desktop (AMD Ryzen 7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB DDR4, 500GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,400
Considered a powerhouse gaming CPU, SkyTech runs on a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 processor, has 16GB RAM, and beautiful RBG lights for added style.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

ASUS GT-AC5300 Tri-Band Gaming Router

$331 $350
A stable internet connection is a must for any hardcore gamer, and with the ASUS tri-band GT-AC5300 gaming router, that's exactly what you'll get, capable of reaching speeds of up to 5334 Mbps.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Westinghouse WH32UX9019 32" 4K Monitor

$277 $350
Looking for an entry level 4k monitor that won't break the bank? Then this monitor is for you.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile Gaming Keyboard

$85 $95
This keyboard checks the two most important boxes to PC gamers. Mechanical switches and per key RGB.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

27" HP 27YH Full HD Low Blue Light LCD Monitor

$170 $200
Don't you hate it when your eyes get too strained while using the PC? This HP monitor has low blue light to lessen that while you work without compromising its full HD 1080p resolution.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

DIYPC Gamemax-III-ARGB Black Steel / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Computer Case

$60 $90
Who can say no to a lit-up CPU case? This one is made from steel and tempered glass. Inside, 3 pre-installed ARGB LED cooling fans to prevent overheating.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code 2FTSTECH56
Expires soon

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core 3.5 GHz Desktop Processor

$715 $730
Building a gaming PC can be tough, but the #1 item you need is a processor that can handle the games you want to play. AMD Ryzen 9 is one of the trusted processors in the market.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB Desktop Memory

$135 $140
Designed for gamers who always need more space for their files, these Corsair memory panels add 32GB more memory to CPUs. It's also specially designed for high-performance overclocking.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI Gaming Desktop CODEX R

$849 $999
This computer is perfect for anyone who wants an affordable gaming computer but who also likes a little style.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Westinghouse 32-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$240 $300
It's a VA panel (our second recommendation after IPS), but for $240, this 32-inch Westinghouse gaming display gives you a ton of monitor for your money with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Seagate External Hard Drive 8TB HDD Expansion

$145 $162
Beef up your storage space so you can save as much files as you need. This 8TB hard drive is compatible with the PC, Xbox, and PS4.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

GIGABYTE GP-P750GM 80 PLUS GOLD Certified Full Modular Active PFC Power Supply

$120 $130
What's great about this Gigabyte product is it allows you to plug in the wires you need without clutter and it has a built-in hydraulic bearing fan for maximum cooling.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT 80 Plus Gold 750W

$130 $140
This PSU is a great starter PSU for people new to building a PC from parts.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

LG V50 ThinQ (128GB, 5G), Aurora Black

$314 $325
Are you looking for an affordable alternative to the iPhone? LG V50 has a similar design, a 6.4" P-OLED screen for a clear display, and a hi-res camera to capture memories with.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code 2FTSTECH63
Expires soon

Comet Lake 8-Core 3.8GHz 125W Desktop Processor, Marvel Avengers Special Edition

$380 $410
Just like the Avengers, this processor delivers i7 power, a speed of 5.1GHz, and convenient multitasking features. These are all ideal for serious gaming and content creation.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

$150 $160
You can't go wrong with triple cooling fans. These keep your CPU cool to ensure that your PC is running at its best for hours. These are also distraction-free since they're quieter than other fans.
Buy at Newegg
Promo code 2FTSTECH26
Expires soon

Corsair LL Series CO-9050072-WW LL120 120mm Dual Light Loop RGB LED Fan

$103 $130
You get no shortage of color with these RGB cooling fans. And with 600 to 1,500RPM, it maximizes airflow to keep CPU in great shape. The fan blades are also engineered to be quiet when rotating.
Buy at Newegg

What is Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection?

Given the ongoing public health crisis, 2020 has been a huge year for online shopping. Many people will be understandably avoiding brick-and-mortar stores during this year’s holiday sales (the stores might not even be open at all in some locations), so retailers, including Newegg, are launching their sales ahead of time and offering up a plethora of early tech bargains before Black Friday officially arrives.

The Newegg Black Friday sale is one such event, but some shoppers might be wary of pouncing on these early deals due to fear of missing out on better discounts when the official sale dates roll around. Thankfully, Newegg is ahead of the curve on this one with its Black Friday Price Protection guarantee. This means that if you buy a tech product marked with the Black Friday Price Protection badge before November 23 and the price drops lower through November 30, Newegg will refund you the difference, ensuring that you get the best deal.

When to shop Newegg Black Friday deals

Shopping for Newegg Black Friday deals is weighted in favor of buyers who don’t delay this year. Because so many more people will shop exclusively online and with his year’s rush on products to use in homes for work, entertainment, and household convenience, the pressure on even the largest inventories will be immense. In order to have your best shot at finding what you want while the retailer still has it in inventory, Newegg or any other merchant, shop early and, when you see what you want, buy it. If you delay, not only will you take a chance on your choice being out of inventory, but you also may have to wait longer for delivery even if what you want is still in stock.

With the Newegg Black Friday deal Price Protection program in place, you won’t lose out if the price drops on tech products you buy before November 23 that have the program badge. The protection lasts until November 30, so buy early to take advantage of that shopping safety net.

Do other retailers have better Black Friday sales?

All the major retailers are going to be running their Black Friday sales and are already dropping early deals, but you’ll have to shop the sales to see for yourself whether other stores are offering better bargains. The good news is that we’ve made that task easy for you with our own live coverage of all the big Black Friday sales, which you can follow right here. Be sure to bookmark these pages and check back often, too, as we’ll be updating them throughout the holiday shopping season.

  • Amazon Black Friday Sale: This online retail giant is getting into the spirit with early Black Friday Deals and Holiday Dash Deals. New offers are slated to drop every day until November 19, which could mean that the official Amazon Black Friday Sale starts then.
  • Best Buy Black Friday Sale: Best Buy is already offering Black Friday deals and will continue to roll out discounts on all sorts of tech through the entire holiday shopping season. It’s also one of the better places to find computer stuff, particularly laptop and desktop PCs, compared to other retailers like Amazon and Target.
  • Target Black Friday Sale: Target’s Black Friday sale, which will be running through the entire month, is a great place to find deals on gadgets like smart home tech, TVs, headphones, and gaming stuff — but less so for computers, where Newegg’s offerings still shine the brightest.
  • Walmart Black Friday Sale: Walmart kicked off its Black Friday sale on November 4 and plans to run new deals for the following three weekends leading up to November 27. Although Walmart’s computer-related pickings will be slimmer than Newegg’s, there will still be some laptops receiving nice markdowns.
